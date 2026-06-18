Thursday, June 18, 2026

Bruce Lion, the heir to one of California’s largest raisin companies, has been charged with a felony hate crime for allegedly threatening to kill a rabbi at his home in Pacific Palisades as he led a Sabbath evening prayer service.

Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. High 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Today 🌤️ 68º/60º

Tomorrow 🌤️ 68º/58º

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Members of the band from left to right: Aziz Yehia, Christian Tomita, Spencer Danielson, and Michael Finch. Photo credit: Marco Pallotti

Local band 'This Whole Time' brings debut album home to Summer SOULstice

A Santa Monica band born out of the city's public school music program will take the Main Street stage this weekend as part of the Summer SOULstice festival..READ

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