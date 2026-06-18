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Thursday, June 18, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Bruce Lion, the heir to one of California’s largest raisin companies, has been charged with a felony hate crime for allegedly threatening to kill a rabbi at his home in Pacific Palisades as he led a Sabbath evening prayer service.

Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. High 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 68º/60º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 68º/58º

FIRST UP

Members of the band from left to right: Aziz Yehia, Christian Tomita, Spencer Danielson, and Michael Finch. Photo credit: Marco Pallotti

Local band 'This Whole Time' brings debut album home to Summer SOULstice

A Santa Monica band born out of the city's public school music program will take the Main Street stage this weekend as part of the Summer SOULstice festival..READ

MORE NEWS

Dragon Alley Coffee Debuts on Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade
Dragon Alley Coffee, a specialty café by Santa Monica accountants, opened June 17 at 312 Santa Monica Blvd. on Third Street Promenade, serving espresso, matcha, and house blends.
SMDPMatthew Hall
Santa Monica Approves $908.8M Budget Ahead of Major Events
Santa Monica City Council will adopt a $908.8 million operating budget on June 23, positioning the city for major events including the FIFA World Cup, 2027 Super Bowl, and LA28 Olympics.
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SMC Planetarium July Shows: Women in Space & Exoplanets
Santa Monica College Planetarium presents live shows July 10-24 featuring women astronauts, exoplanets, and the search for extraterrestrial life. Tickets $7-$16.
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IN CASE YOU MISSED

Santa Monica Approves Water Assessment Projecting Surplus
Santa Monica City Council unanimously approved the 2026 Water Supply Assessment, projecting a 34% water surplus through June 2027 even with conservation measures.
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We Ballet LA, Santa Monica Youth Dance Initiative, Launches Summer Program to teach Kids Dance at VAUGHN NCLC
By: Armen Kavcioglu and Arabella Joaquin We Ballet LA, a student-led organization by Santa Monica teens, is dedicated to expanding access to dance. This June, We Ballet LA will be providing a summer dance program at Vaughn Next Century Learning Center (NCLC), a school in the San Fernando Valley.
SMDPGuest Author
Santa Monica Police Seize 200+ Grams of Meth in Palisades Park
Santa Monica police arrested a suspect and seized over 200 grams of methamphetamine, including a 150g bag, during a narcotics investigation in Palisades Park on June 14.
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Hotel History Podcast Celebrates Route 66 Centennial in Santa Monica
Hotel History podcast filmed an episode at Santa Monica’s Eden Hotel exploring Route 66’s 100th anniversary, featuring LA Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds’ 2,400-mile journey from Chicago to Santa Monica.
SMDPMaaz Alin

Interested in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks
You can read our print version here

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Natalie Simpson

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