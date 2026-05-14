Thursday, May 14, 2026

Published: May 14, 2026, 11:32 am

Fill up while you can because California is running out of gas.

A mix of clouds and sun. High 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Today 🌤️ 66º/58º

Tomorrow 🌤️ 67º/59º

FIRST UP

Members of the Cougars Patrol from Boy Scout Troop 223 volunteered at The People Concern in Santa Monica.

Boy Scout troop volunteers at Santa Monica homeless services organization

Members of the Cougars Patrol from Boy Scout Troop 223 recently volunteered at The People Concern in Santa Monica.... READ

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