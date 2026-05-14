Thursday, May 14, 2026

Fill up while you can because California is running out of gas.
A mix of clouds and sun. High 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 66º/58º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 67º/59º
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Boy Scout troop volunteers at Santa Monica homeless services organization
Members of the Cougars Patrol from Boy Scout Troop 223 recently volunteered at The People Concern in Santa Monica.... READ
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