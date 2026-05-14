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Thursday, May 14, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Fill up while you can because California is running out of gas.

A mix of clouds and sun. High 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 66º/58º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 67º/59º

FIRST UP

Members of the Cougars Patrol from Boy Scout Troop 223 volunteered at The People Concern in Santa Monica.

Boy Scout troop volunteers at Santa Monica homeless services organization

Members of the Cougars Patrol from Boy Scout Troop 223 recently volunteered at The People Concern in Santa Monica.... READ

MORE NEWS

Santa Monica Events: EEEEEATSCON, Sidewalk Sales & Weekend Fun
Discover Santa Monica events May 14-21: EEEEEATSCON food festival, Montana Ave sidewalk sale, Beach Boys 5K, Pier Locals’ Night, and dining specials across the Westside.
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Santa Monica Launches Restorative Justice Commission
Santa Monica City Council voted 6-0 to establish a new Restorative Justice Commission to address historic inequities, consolidate housing and human services bodies, and overhaul advisory commissions.
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Iran War Fueling 3.8% Inflation Surge Across America
U.S. inflation surged to 3.8% in April 2025, driven by gasoline prices rising 5.4% due to the Iran conflict. Average gas prices exceed $4.50 per gallon.
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IN CASE YOU MISSED

SMC Vocal Jazz Ensemble May 15 Concert in Santa Monica
Santa Monica College Vocal Jazz Ensemble performs May 15 at 7:30 p.m. at SMC Performing Arts Center. Features Latin, R&B, Swing, and Bebop. Tickets $10 general, $5 students.
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World Cup Hotel Bookings Disappoint US Operators
US hotel operators report lighter-than-expected World Cup bookings in major cities like Los Angeles, New York, and Kansas City, with high prices and visa concerns cited as factors.
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Santa Monica Rejects Boulevard Housing Plan, Backs Downtown Density
Santa Monica Planning Commission voted 5-0 to reject a proposal that would have lowered building heights along commercial boulevards in exchange for waiving affordable housing fees, citing concerns about displacement and the city’s affordable housing program.
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Interest in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks. You can read our print version here.

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Natalie Simpson

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