Friday, May 29, 2026

Sunshine and a few clouds. High 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Today 🌤️ 66º/57º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 69º/58º
FIRST UP
Mountain lion in backyard of home near 14th & Montana
Santa Monica Police Department personnel responded to a report of a mountain lion sighting in a residential area just north of Montana Ave...READ
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