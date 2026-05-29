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Friday, May 29, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Sunshine and a few clouds. High 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Today 🌤️ 66º/57º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 69º/58º

FIRST UP

Mountain lion in backyard of home near 14th & Montana

Santa Monica Police Department personnel responded to a report of a mountain lion sighting in a residential area just north of Montana Ave...READ

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IN CASE YOU MISSED

Suspect charged with criminal threats after dog attack in anti-semitic incident Near Third Street Promenade
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Santa Monica’s 2026 Election: A Guide to 134 Candidates
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California treats homelessness spending as action. That’s not a measure of success
By Tangela Babbitt, Special for CalMatters This commentary was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters. California is spending billions on homelessness prevention without the governance infrastructure to know whether it is working. I watched that failure happen firsthand. I remember when a mother in Sacramento County was
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Natalie Simpson

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