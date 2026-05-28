Thursday, May 28, 2026

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 65º/56º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 66º/57º
FIRST UP
With Election Day approaching, voters may want to skip the Post Office
Voters across Los Angeles County are casting their ballots this week but experts are warning that if you haven’t mailed your ballot yet...READ
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