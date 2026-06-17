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Wednesday, June 17, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Downtown Santa Monica has had several openings recently including the new Dragon Alley coffee shop at 312 Santa Monica Blvd.

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 68º/62º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 67º/60º

FIRST UP

Crime: Santa Monica police seize over 200 grams of meth in Palisades Park arrest. (Courtesy of SMPD)

Santa Monica police seize more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in Palisades Park arrest

A Santa Monica police investigation led to the seizure of more than 200 grams of methamphetamine and the arrest of a suspect on drug and warrant charges..READ

MORE NEWS

Santa Monica Approves Water Assessment Projecting Surplus
Santa Monica City Council unanimously approved the 2026 Water Supply Assessment, projecting a 34% water surplus through June 2027 even with conservation measures.
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We Ballet LA, Santa Monica Youth Dance Initiative, Launches Summer Program to teach Kids Dance at VAUGHN NCLC
By: Armen Kavcioglu and Arabella Joaquin We Ballet LA, a student-led organization by Santa Monica teens, is dedicated to expanding access to dance. This June, We Ballet LA will be providing a summer dance program at Vaughn Next Century Learning Center (NCLC), a school in the San Fernando Valley.
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Santa Monica Police Seize 200+ Grams of Meth in Palisades Park
Santa Monica police arrested a suspect and seized over 200 grams of methamphetamine, including a 150g bag, during a narcotics investigation in Palisades Park on June 14.
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Hotel History Podcast Celebrates Route 66 Centennial in Santa Monica
Hotel History podcast filmed an episode at Santa Monica’s Eden Hotel exploring Route 66’s 100th anniversary, featuring LA Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds’ 2,400-mile journey from Chicago to Santa Monica.
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IN CASE YOU MISSED

Suspected arsonist arrested after setting multiple fires in Pacific Palisades
A suspected arsonist was taken into custody in Santa Monica on Monday after allegedly setting multiple fires in Pacific Palisades the day before, authorities said, rattling a community still rebuilding from last year’s catastrophic Palisades Fire as federal prosecutors try a man accused of starting that disaster. Los Angeles
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L.A. County Tackles Post-Fire Vegetation Crisis in Altadena, Santa Monica Mountains
L.A. County supervisors approved a coordinated strategy to manage hazardous overgrown vegetation on fire-damaged properties in Altadena and the Santa Monica Mountains following the Eaton and Palisades fires.
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Air Pollution Causes Pregnancy Inflammation, UCLA Study Finds
UCLA study finds air pollution exposure triggers inflammation in pregnant women, raising risks of preterm birth and low birth weight in California.
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Interested in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks
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Natalie Simpson

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