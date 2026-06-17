Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Downtown Santa Monica has had several openings recently including the new Dragon Alley coffee shop at 312 Santa Monica Blvd.

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Today 🌤️ 68º/62º

Tomorrow 🌤️ 67º/60º

FIRST UP

Crime: Santa Monica police seize over 200 grams of meth in Palisades Park arrest. (Courtesy of SMPD)

Santa Monica police seize more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in Palisades Park arrest

A Santa Monica police investigation led to the seizure of more than 200 grams of methamphetamine and the arrest of a suspect on drug and warrant charges..READ

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