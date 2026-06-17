Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Downtown Santa Monica has had several openings recently including the new Dragon Alley coffee shop at 312 Santa Monica Blvd.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 68º/62º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 67º/60º
FIRST UP
Santa Monica police seize more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in Palisades Park arrest
A Santa Monica police investigation led to the seizure of more than 200 grams of methamphetamine and the arrest of a suspect on drug and warrant charges..READ
MORE NEWS
IN CASE YOU MISSED
Interested in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks.
You can read our print version here
Comments
Sign in or become a SMDP member to join the conversation.Sign in or Subscribe