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Tuesday, June 16, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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The El Niño weather pattern is officially here bringing heightened risks of severe winter storms, coastal flooding, and extreme rainfall.

Plenty of sunshine. High around 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 70º/62º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 69º/61º

FIRST UP

Santa Monica has long sought control of its coast

Controversial coastal development bill washes ashore with radically reduced scope and impact

A state bill that once threatened to strip the California Coastal Commission of significant permitting authority over Santa Monica..READ

MORE NEWS

Suspected arsonist arrested after setting multiple fires in Pacific Palisades
A suspected arsonist was taken into custody in Santa Monica on Monday after allegedly setting multiple fires in Pacific Palisades the day before, authorities said, rattling a community still rebuilding from last year’s catastrophic Palisades Fire as federal prosecutors try a man accused of starting that disaster. Los Angeles
SMDPMatthew Hall
L.A. County Tackles Post-Fire Vegetation Crisis in Altadena, Santa Monica Mountains
L.A. County supervisors approved a coordinated strategy to manage hazardous overgrown vegetation on fire-damaged properties in Altadena and the Santa Monica Mountains following the Eaton and Palisades fires.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Air Pollution Causes Pregnancy Inflammation, UCLA Study Finds
UCLA study finds air pollution exposure triggers inflammation in pregnant women, raising risks of preterm birth and low birth weight in California.
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IN CASE YOU MISSED

Santa Monica Accepts $2M Federal Grant for I-10 Capping Study
Santa Monica City Council unanimously approved a $2 million federal grant to study capping the Interstate 10 freeway with parks between 11th and 20th streets in the Pico Neighborhood.
SMDPMaaz Alin
LA28 Drop 2 Olympic Tickets On-Sale August 10-20
LA28 announces Drop 2 Olympic ticket on-sale window runs August 10-20, 2024. Register by July 22 at Tickets.LA28.org for chance to purchase Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games tickets.
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Santa Monica Floral Studio Blends Flowers and Sound Healing
Viola Floral in Santa Monica hosted a wellness event combining live flower arranging with crystal sound bowl healing for Mental Health Awareness Month on May 20.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Beach Bus Returns Summer 2026: $3 Trips to Santa Monica
Beach Bus returns summer 2026 with affordable $3 round-trip fares from Charter Oak, La Crescenta, and Altadena to Santa Monica Beach through Labor Day. Book at LAGoBus.com.
SMDPMaaz Alin

Interested in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks
You can read our print version here

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Natalie Simpson

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