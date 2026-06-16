Tuesday, June 16, 2026

The El Niño weather pattern is officially here bringing heightened risks of severe winter storms, coastal flooding, and extreme rainfall.

Plenty of sunshine. High around 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Today 🌤️ 70º/62º

Tomorrow 🌤️ 69º/61º

FIRST UP

Santa Monica has long sought control of its coast

Controversial coastal development bill washes ashore with radically reduced scope and impact

A state bill that once threatened to strip the California Coastal Commission of significant permitting authority over Santa Monica..READ

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