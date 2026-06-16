Tuesday, June 16, 2026

The El Niño weather pattern is officially here bringing heightened risks of severe winter storms, coastal flooding, and extreme rainfall.
Plenty of sunshine. High around 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 70º/62º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 69º/61º
FIRST UP
Controversial coastal development bill washes ashore with radically reduced scope and impact
A state bill that once threatened to strip the California Coastal Commission of significant permitting authority over Santa Monica..READ
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