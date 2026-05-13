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Wednesday, May 13, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Main Street's Circle Bar will reopen at the end of the month. Originally established in 1949, the venue has long been a staple of the Westside music and nightlife scene, known for its no-VIP, decades-long low-key celebrity fanfare, music-first energy, and famously packed dance floor.

A mix of clouds and sun. High 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 67º/57º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 68º/58º

FIRST UP

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SMC student attacked near campus

A Santa Monica College student was attacked in an unprovoked assault near the college's Center for Median and Design campus at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and 26th... READ

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Interest in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks. You can read our print version here.

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Natalie Simpson

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