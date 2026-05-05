Tuesday, May 5, 2026

The May Gray has settled into Santa Monica so be prepared for some wildly different temperatures as you move Eastward from the ocean. Sun and clouds mixed. High 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Today 🌤️ 64º/54º; Tomorrow 🌤️ 67º/56º
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Prosecutors say arson suspect in Los Angeles' Palisades Fire was angry 'at the world'
The man accused of sparking the deadly Palisades Fire in Los Angeles was upset that he didn't have plans for New Year's Eve..READ
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