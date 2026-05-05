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Tuesday, May 5, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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The May Gray has settled into Santa Monica so be prepared for some wildly different temperatures as you move Eastward from the ocean. Sun and clouds mixed. High 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Today 🌤️ 64º/54º; Tomorrow 🌤️ 67º/56º

FIRST UP

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Natalie Simpson

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