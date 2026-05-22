Friday, May 22, 2026

Partners of the Topanga Lagoon Restoration Project will host a public meeting on Sunday, May 31, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Pierce College in Woodland Hills to share updates on ongoing restoration and design efforts for one of Southern California’s last remaining coastal wetlands. The public is encouraged to RSVP in advance via Eventbrite.

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Today 🌤️ 66º/58º

Tomorrow 🌤️ 67º/58º

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John Adams Middle School students from Santa Monica present their civic action projects at the Teach Democracy regional expo in Los Angeles.

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