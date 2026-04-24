Newsletter: Apr 24, 2026

Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Today: 🌤️ High 73° / Low 54°

Tomorrow: ☁️ High 63° / Low 54°

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New letter asks Council to redo Airport-to-Park plan to include housing

Santa Monicans for Renters’ Rights is urging the Santa Monica City Council to designate a portion of the future Santa Monica Airport park... READ

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Newsletter ID: 2026-04-21-01:14:38:262t