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Newsletter: Apr 24, 2026

By Editor
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Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today: 🌤️ High 73° / Low 54°
Tomorrow: ☁️ High 63° / Low 54°

First Up

Airport-to-park
Courtesy photo

New letter asks Council to redo Airport-to-Park plan to include housing

Santa Monicans for Renters’ Rights is urging the Santa Monica City Council to designate a portion of the future Santa Monica Airport park... READ

Close to Home

Santa Monica Becomes Focus of Zbur’s Coastal Bill
AB 1740, now focused solely on Santa Monica, exempts housing and parking projects from California Coastal Commission permits. The bill passed committee 10-0 and heads to Assembly vote.
SMDPMatthew Hall
Brian Goldsmith Makes His Case for State Senate
Brian Goldsmith, running for California State Senate District 24, is campaigning across Santa Monica and the Westside, focusing on public safety, affordability, and economic recovery.
SMDPMichelle Edgar
Barcelona Natural Wine Bar Comes to Santa Monica
Bar Xuntos, a Barcelona-inspired natural wine bar, opens in Santa Monica on April 29. Spanish wines, pintxos, and croquetas from Wine Director Scott Baker and Chef Sandra Cordero.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Samohi Students Named Finalists in International Conrad Challenge
Three Samohi students named finalists in 2026 Conrad Challenge for their satellite steering technology innovation. Team Aphelion will compete at Space Center Houston in April.
SMDPMaaz Alin

In Case You Missed It

Explore Santa Monica’s Growing Beach Dunes This April
Join Bay Foundation guided dune tours at Santa Monica Beach on Wednesdays and Saturdays in April. Learn about coastal restoration, native plants, and wildlife habitats.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Mad Hatter Tea Party Fundraiser in Santa Monica April 26
Santa Monica Breakfast Club’s 9th annual Mad Hatter Tea Party fundraiser is April 26, noon-3pm at the YMCA. Honors Jim Harris, features brunch, auctions, benefits children’s dental care.
SMDPMaaz Alin

Interest in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks.

Read our latest print edition

Newsletter ID: 2026-04-21-01:14:38:262t
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