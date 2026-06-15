Monday, June 15, 2026

The World Cup brought out fans over the weekend to several Santa Monica activations and you can find more information about how to watch a game online at https://www.smdp.com/2026-world-cup/.

Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Today 🌤️ 70º/61º

Tomorrow 🌤️ 71º/62º

FIRST UP

Study: UCLA study identifies how air pollution causes inflammation in pregnant women, linking it to preterm birth risks. (Photo Credit: SMDP)

Air pollution linked to pregnancy inflammation, raising risk of preterm birth, other complications

Exposure to a common air pollutant found in vehicle exhaust and wildfire smoke triggers inflammation in pregnant women..READ

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