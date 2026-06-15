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Monday, June 15, 2026

By Todd James
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The World Cup brought out fans over the weekend to several Santa Monica activations and you can find more information about how to watch a game online at https://www.smdp.com/2026-world-cup/.

Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 70º/61º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 71º/62º

FIRST UP

Study: UCLA study identifies how air pollution causes inflammation in pregnant women, linking it to preterm birth risks. (Photo Credit: SMDP)

Air pollution linked to pregnancy inflammation, raising risk of preterm birth, other complications

Exposure to a common air pollutant found in vehicle exhaust and wildfire smoke triggers inflammation in pregnant women..READ

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IN CASE YOU MISSED

SMPD deploying enhanced safety measures during World Cup
The Santa Monica Police Department is deploying an expanded public safety operation across the city as FIFA World Cup 2026 activations bring international visitors to the beachside community beginning this week. The department announced it will increase foot, bike and vehicle patrols throughout the city’s busiest corridors, with particular
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Santa Monica Library Summer Reading Program Starts June 13
Santa Monica Public Library opens Summer Reading Program registration June 13. All ages can register online or in-person. Win Nintendo Switch 2, Kobo eReader, and more through August 15.
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Interested in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks
You can read our print version here

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