Monday, June 22, 2026

Time is running out to visit the flagship World Cup experience on the Pier. Visit https://www.michelobultra.com/pitchsideclub/signup for tickets.

Partly cloudy. High 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Today 🌤️ 68º/60º

Tomorrow 🌤️ 70º/61º

FIRST UP

Anniversary: Lula Cocina Mexicana celebrates 35 years on Main Street with a fiesta July 1 featuring mariachis and specials.

Lula Cocina Mexicana Marks 35 Years on Santa Monica's Main Street

Lula Cocina Mexicana, a Main Street fixture known for regional Mexican cooking and its margaritas..READ

MORE NEWS

IN CASE YOU MISSED

Interested in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks.

You can read our print version here