Monday, June 22, 2026

Time is running out to visit the flagship World Cup experience on the Pier. Visit https://www.michelobultra.com/pitchsideclub/signup for tickets.
Partly cloudy. High 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 68º/60º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 70º/61º
FIRST UP
Lula Cocina Mexicana Marks 35 Years on Santa Monica's Main Street
Lula Cocina Mexicana, a Main Street fixture known for regional Mexican cooking and its margaritas..READ
MORE NEWS
IN CASE YOU MISSED
Interested in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks.
You can read our print version here
Comments
Sign in or become a SMDP member to join the conversation.Sign in or Subscribe