 Skip to content
SMDP
Sign in Subscribe

Monday, June 22, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
Published:
0 |
Share to X Share to Bluesky Share to Facebook Share to LinkedIn Share by email

Time is running out to visit the flagship World Cup experience on the Pier. Visit https://www.michelobultra.com/pitchsideclub/signup for tickets.

Partly cloudy. High 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 68º/60º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 70º/61º

FIRST UP

Anniversary: Lula Cocina Mexicana celebrates 35 years on Main Street with a fiesta July 1 featuring mariachis and specials.

Lula Cocina Mexicana Marks 35 Years on Santa Monica's Main Street

Lula Cocina Mexicana, a Main Street fixture known for regional Mexican cooking and its margaritas..READ

MORE NEWS

SMC Emeritus Gallery Opening Reception for John Alcantara
Santa Monica College Emeritus Gallery hosts a free exhibition of works by artist John Alcantara from July 2 to September 11, with an opening reception July 2 at 5 p.m. in downtown Santa Monica.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Santa Monica Council Accepts Annual Staffing Report
Santa Monica City Council unanimously approved its annual job vacancy report showing a 7.54% vacancy rate citywide, fulfilling state requirements before final budget adoption.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Wildfire survivors urged to act before June 30 SBA loan deadline as recovery workshops get underway
Homeowners and businesses affected by last year’s Eaton and Palisades wildfires are running out of time to accept approved federal disaster loans, with a June 30 deadline fast approaching — even as new workshops and expanded mortgage relief aim to help survivors navigate the long road to rebuilding. The U.
SMDPMatthew Hall

IN CASE YOU MISSED

Perennial political candidate arrested on grand theft charges
Santa Monica police arrested local activist and political candidate Zoë Muntaner on June 18 on grand theft charges after recovering stolen property valued at over $5,200 from a shared residence.
SMDPMatthew Hall
Wildfire survivors seek unprecedented role in State Farm insurance case as advocates push reforms in Sacramento
Eighteen months after devastating wildfires destroyed thousands of homes across Los Angeles County, many survivors say the biggest obstacle to returning home is the insurance process. Standing before dozens of displaced homeowners Thursday at Palisades Charter High School, the Every Fire Survivor’s Network (EFSN) announced what it described as
SMDPMichelle Edgar
Autonomous Robots Clean Marina Del Rey Waterways
Clean Earth Rovers uses autonomous cleaning robots to remove debris from Southern California waterways including Marina Del Rey, Port of Los Angeles, and local harbors.
SMDPContributor

Interested in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks
You can read our print version here

Tags:
0 |
Share to X Share to Bluesky Share to Facebook Share to LinkedIn Share by email

Natalie Simpson

All articles

Comments

Sign in or become a SMDP member to join the conversation.

Sign in or Subscribe