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Saturday, May 23, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Good morning. Memorial Day weekend has arrived, bringing with it a bit of May Gray/June Gloom. Possible afternoon sun.
Today 🌥️ 66º/58º; Sunday 🌥️ 66º/56º; Monday 🌥️ 67º/57º

FIRST UP

Runners starting a race
Runners participate in the 2nd Annual Venice Beach Half Marathon & 5K on May 17

2nd Annual Venice Beach Half Marathon & 5K brings out thousands

The Venice Beach Half Marathon & 5K returned for its second year on May 17, bringing more than 4,000 runners, walkers, spectators and volunteers to one of Los Angeles’ most recognizable coastal neighborhoods..READ

MORE NEWS

Santa Monica SaMo Bridge Celebrates First Year Success
Santa Monica’s SaMo Bridge diversion program connected 462 justice-involved individuals to housing and treatment in its first year, with 81% immediately placed in services.
SMDPMaaz Alin
LA County Delivers $5.4M in Relief to Small Businesses
Los Angeles County distributed $5.4 million to 1,327 small businesses impacted by immigration enforcement through the Small Business Resiliency Fund, with grants ranging from $2,000 to $5,000.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Free Mariachi Concert at Santa Monica College May 28
Santa Monica College presents the SMC Mariachi Ensemble Los Corsarios in a free concert May 28 at 11:15 a.m. featuring regional Mexican folk music.
SMDPMaaz Alin

IN CASE YOU MISSED

MAINopoly & Memorial Day Weekend Events in Santa Monica
Santa Monica events this Memorial Day weekend include MAINopoly tasting event (May 24), Pier Locals Night finale (May 21), free Bike Anywhere Day rides, and Dine Latino Restaurant Week through May 24.
SMDPSean Besser
Hilton and Becerra lead in new California governor poll. Steyer trails but isn’t out
By Dan Walters, CalMatters This commentary was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters. Two weeks from now we’ll probably know which of the 61 candidates for governor have finished 1-2 in the primary election and will face each other in November for the dubious honor of
SMDPCal Matters
Jake Levine’s Plan for LA Wildfire Recovery and Better Government
Congressional candidate Jake Levine campaigns on government effectiveness and undergrounding power lines in Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and high-risk LA communities.
SMDPMichelle Edgar

Interested in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks
You can read our print version here

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Natalie Simpson

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