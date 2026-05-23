Saturday, May 23, 2026

Good morning. Memorial Day weekend has arrived, bringing with it a bit of May Gray/June Gloom. Possible afternoon sun.

Today 🌥️ 66º/58º; Sunday 🌥️ 66º/56º; Monday 🌥️ 67º/57º



FIRST UP



Runners participate in the 2nd Annual Venice Beach Half Marathon & 5K on May 17

2nd Annual Venice Beach Half Marathon & 5K brings out thousands

The Venice Beach Half Marathon & 5K returned for its second year on May 17, bringing more than 4,000 runners, walkers, spectators and volunteers to one of Los Angeles’ most recognizable coastal neighborhoods..READ

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