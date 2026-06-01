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Monday, June 1, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Time is running out to vote in the primary election. Tomorrow is the last day to participate and if you're not sure how to get your ballot counted, visit https://www.smdp.com/where-to-vote/ for voting locations. You can also check out tomorrow's edition of SMDP which will include additional voting information.

Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 69º/57º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 6º/59º

FIRST UP

SMDP Photo

Rough Sleeping Hits 4-Year High in L.A. Despite Flat Overall Homeless Numbers, RAND Finds

The overall number of people living on the streets in three high-profile Los Angeles neighborhoods held steady in 2025...READ

MORE NEWS

Palisades Teen Builds Miniature Memorial of Lost Neighborhood
Loyola High School junior Luca Dal Bello commissioned 50+ hand-crafted scale models of Pacific Palisades landmarks lost in January 2025 wildfires. Exhibition opens May 30 at EMECO House in Venice.
SMDPMaaz Alin
SMC Planetarium June Shows Offer Eye-opening Look at the Universe
Santa Monica College Planetarium presents live shows June 5-7, 2026. See ‘The Night Sky Show’ and ‘Welcome to the Universe’ with Planetarium Lecturer Sarah Vincent. $10 adults, $7 children.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Will Californians pick candidates who are government outsiders or ones with governing experience?
By Jim Newton, CalMatters This commentary was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters. A few years back, in one of our many conversations for the biography I wrote of him, Gov. Jerry Brown told me that he never put much stock in political experience — until he had
SMDPCal Matters
Key inflation gauge worsens as Americans’ income and spending power erodes
A key inflation gauge accelerated in April to the highest level in three years, squeezing Americans’ finances and creating political challenges for President Trump and congressional Republicans with midterm elections just five months away. Inflation jumped to 3.8% in April compared with a year ago, the Commerce Department said
SMDPAssociated Press

IN CASE YOU MISSED

Santa Monica Lands Major Olympic & Super Bowl Activations
Santa Monica approves ESPN broadcast hub for 2027 Super Bowl at the Pier and Swiss Olympic hospitality house at Camera Obscura during 2028 Games, generating $1.3+ million in fees.
SMDPMatthew Hall
Pacific Park Continues 30th Anniversary Celebration With Special Ride Offers Through June 11
Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier is extending its 30th anniversary celebration with discounted rides and special pricing through June 11. Through the promotional period, guests can ride the Pacific Wheel for $10, nearly 45% off the regular ticket price. Unlimited ride wristbands are also discounted, dropping from $50
SMDPMatthew Hall
URGENT CALL: Blood and platelet donors needed now
The American Red Cross is urgently calling for blood and platelet donors, warning that a sharp drop in scheduled donations has put the national blood supply under significant strain heading into what officials call the most dangerous stretch of the year for traumatic injuries. Scheduled donations, which account for 90%
SMDPMatthew Hall

Interested in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks
You can read our print version here

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Natalie Simpson

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