Monday, June 1, 2026

Time is running out to vote in the primary election. Tomorrow is the last day to participate and if you're not sure how to get your ballot counted, visit https://www.smdp.com/where-to-vote/ for voting locations. You can also check out tomorrow's edition of SMDP which will include additional voting information.
Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 69º/57º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 6º/59º
FIRST UP
Rough Sleeping Hits 4-Year High in L.A. Despite Flat Overall Homeless Numbers, RAND Finds
The overall number of people living on the streets in three high-profile Los Angeles neighborhoods held steady in 2025...READ
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