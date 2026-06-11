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Thursday, June 11, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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The brother of Karen Bass is suing the city after losing his home in the Palisades Fire.

Partly cloudy. High 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Today 🌤️ 72º/63º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 73º/64º

FIRST UP

TMNT Pizzeria brings ninja turtle-themed dining to Third Street Promenade

The first-ever official Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizzeria opened on Wednesday at 1444 Third Street Promenade...READ

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Santa Monica Gets New Restaurants, Fresh Economic Hope
Raising Cane’s and The Win~Dow burger opened back-to-back in Santa Monica this week, creating over 100 jobs and boosting downtown’s restaurant scene.
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Santa Monica native Randy Bresnik tapped to commande NASA’s Artemis III mission
A Santa Monica native and retired Marine colonel will take the helm of one of the most ambitious American space missions since the Apollo era. NASA announced Tuesday that Randy Bresnik has been named commander of the Artemis III mission, a complex orbital test flight scheduled for 2027 that will
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IN CASE YOU MISSED

Pay no attention to that totenkopf behind the curtain
There are so many fashion trends to keep track of, you may or may not have heard that the Democratic senate candidate in Maine, Graham Platner, has a tattoo of a Nazi SS totenkopf. He was young and indiscriminate when he got it almost twenty years ago, which is why
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4 Juveniles Arrested on Drug & Gun Charges in Santa Monica
Four people under 21 were arrested in Santa Monica after police found a loaded handgun, marijuana, alcohol, and nitrous oxide in a parked vehicle near Appian Way and Arcadia Terrace.
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Community Collective Launches Speaker Series Focused on LA’s Next Golden Era
As Los Angeles prepares to welcome the world for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Community Collective and California State Treasurer Fiona Ma launched a new speaker series bringing together leaders from business, government, tourism and international affairs to explore how the region can maximize
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Pier 360 Beach Festival Returns to Santa Monica June 27-28
Free beach festival June 27-28 at Santa Monica Pier features paddleboard races, volleyball, surfing, live music and ocean sports. Open 9am-5pm daily.
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SMC 47th Annual Student Photography Exhibition
Santa Monica College presents its 47th Annual Student Photography Exhibition June 13-20 at the Pete & Susan Barrett Art Gallery. Free opening reception Saturday, June 13, 6-8 p.m.
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Interested in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks
You can read our print version here

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Natalie Simpson

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