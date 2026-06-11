Thursday, June 11, 2026

The brother of Karen Bass is suing the city after losing his home in the Palisades Fire.
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Today 🌤️ 72º/63º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 73º/64º
FIRST UP
TMNT Pizzeria brings ninja turtle-themed dining to Third Street Promenade
The first-ever official Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizzeria opened on Wednesday at 1444 Third Street Promenade...READ
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