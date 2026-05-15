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Friday, May 15, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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The open session for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, will begin at 6 p.m., instead of 5:30 p.m. Closed session will begin at its normal 4:30 p.m. start time.

Sun and clouds mixed. High 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Today 🌤️ 67º/58º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 67º/59º

FIRST UP

Santa Monica Council Unanimously Adopts Boulevard Safety Plan, Orders Quick-Build Protections at School Crossing

The City Council on Tuesday unanimously adopted a safety overhaul of Santa Monica Boulevard.... READ

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Interest in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks. You can read our print version here.

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Natalie Simpson

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