Friday, May 15, 2026

The open session for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, will begin at 6 p.m., instead of 5:30 p.m. Closed session will begin at its normal 4:30 p.m. start time.

Sun and clouds mixed. High 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Today 🌤️ 67º/58º

Tomorrow 🌤️ 67º/59º

FIRST UP

Santa Monica Council Unanimously Adopts Boulevard Safety Plan, Orders Quick-Build Protections at School Crossing

The City Council on Tuesday unanimously adopted a safety overhaul of Santa Monica Boulevard.... READ

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