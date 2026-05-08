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Friday, May 8, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Local government has two special meetings next week, SMMUSD will hold a special meeting on May 13 from 4-6 p.m. at the Professional Development Learning Center (PDLC) (2802 4th St., Santa Monica) and the Council has a special meeting scheduled for Monday but no agenda is posted.

Sun and clouds mixed. High 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 67º/57º; Tomorrow 🌤️ 68º/57º

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Natalie Simpson

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