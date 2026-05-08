Friday, May 8, 2026

Local government has two special meetings next week, SMMUSD will hold a special meeting on May 13 from 4-6 p.m. at the Professional Development Learning Center (PDLC) (2802 4th St., Santa Monica) and the Council has a special meeting scheduled for Monday but no agenda is posted.
Sun and clouds mixed. High 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 67º/57º; Tomorrow 🌤️ 68º/57º
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Dr. Sion Roy enters State Senate race with physician’s lens on affordability, wildfire recovery and practical governance
As California’s State Senate contests begin to take shape, cardiologist and Santa Monica College Board Chair Dr. Sion Roy...READ
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