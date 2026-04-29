Tuesday, April 29, 2026

Hello, we have a mostly sunny day with a high of 66º. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today: 🌤️ 66º/56º
Tomorrow: 🌤️ 67º/57º
FIRST UP
Two more big brands leave the Promenade
Doc Martin's and It's Sugar have closed their locations on the Third Street Promenade contributing to the 30% vacancy rate on the City’s flagship economic...READ MORE
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