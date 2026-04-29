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Tuesday, April 29, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Hello, we have a mostly sunny day with a high of 66º. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today: 🌤️ 66º/56º
Tomorrow: 🌤️ 67º/57º

FIRST UP

Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, California, where two major retailers have closed their locations amid ongoing vacancies on the iconic downtown shopping corridor.

Two more big brands leave the Promenade

Doc Martin's and It's Sugar have closed their locations on the Third Street Promenade contributing to the 30% vacancy rate on the City’s flagship economic...READ MORE

MORE NEWS

California spends billions preventing homelessness, but it’s fighting in the dark
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Inc. Plants Flag in Santa Monica, Commits to LA Founder Ecosystem
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Boobietrap Variety Show Returns to Santa Monica
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IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Council race expands with entry by Lana Negrete and Angela Scott
A sitting councilwoman and a civic leader with a military background have each filed campaign finance paperwork signaling their intent to run for Santa Monica City Council, further shaping what is expected to be a competitive November election. Councilwoman Lana Negrete and newcomer Angela Scott have both taken the formal
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Loaded Gun Found in Santa Monica Traffic Stop
Santa Monica police arrested a suspect with a loaded firearm during a traffic stop on Ocean Avenue Thursday. The driver also had nitrous oxide and drug paraphernalia.
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Santa Monica Shaping LA’s 2028 Olympic Story
Santa Monica leaders, athletes, and international business figures gathered at Santa Monica Airport to shape LA’s 2028 Olympic strategy, focusing on sport as a platform for global connection and local impact.
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Interest in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks. You can read our print version here.

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Natalie Simpson

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