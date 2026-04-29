Tuesday, April 29, 2026

Hello, we have a mostly sunny day with a high of 66º. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Today: 🌤️ 66º/56º

Tomorrow: 🌤️ 67º/57º

FIRST UP

Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, California, where two major retailers have closed their locations amid ongoing vacancies on the iconic downtown shopping corridor.

Two more big brands leave the Promenade

Doc Martin's and It's Sugar have closed their locations on the Third Street Promenade contributing to the 30% vacancy rate on the City’s flagship economic...READ MORE

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