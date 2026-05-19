Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Good afternoon, today will be warm and mostly sunny. High 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 76º/59º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 75º/59º
FIRST UP
Airport advocates step up pressure to keep SMO open
Residents filled Santa Monica City Hall Tuesday night in what organizers called the largest public show of support for Santa Monica Airport to date..READ
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