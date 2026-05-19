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Tuesday, May 19, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Good afternoon, today will be warm and mostly sunny. High 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 76º/59º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 75º/59º

FIRST UP

Airport advocates step up pressure to keep SMO open

Residents filled Santa Monica City Hall Tuesday night in what organizers called the largest public show of support for Santa Monica Airport to date..READ

MORE NEWS

U.S. Soccer House Takes Over Venice Beach for 2026 World Cup
U.S. Soccer House opens June 11-26 at Venice Beach with free fan experiences, watch parties, meet-and-greets with players, and live entertainment during 2026 FIFA World Cup.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Where does California rank in homelessness? The federal report that could tell us has been delayed for months
By Marisa Kendall, CalMatters This story was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters. Every December, the federal government releases a report that reveals the number of homeless residents in each state and across the country. It’s now May and the report, which compiles data from a
SMDPCal Matters
Malibu Summer 2026 Recreation Guide Now Available
Malibu’s Summer 2026 Recreation Guide features youth camps, swim lessons, wellness classes, and new inclusive programs. Registration opens May 11 at MalibuCity.org/Register.
SMDPMaaz Alin
SMC Art Mentor Program Exhibit ‘Well Fed’ Opens May 19
The SMC Art Mentor Program Exhibit ‘Well Fed’ opens May 19-30 at Santa Monica College’s Pete & Susan Barrett Art Gallery with a free reception May 21, 5-8 p.m.
SMDPMaaz Alin

IN CASE YOU MISSED

Kidnapping suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Los Angeles
Santa Monica police took a kidnapping suspect into custody early Sunday morning following a vehicle pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Los Angeles. At approximately 3:15 a.m. May 18, officers located the suspect in Los Angeles while investigating a kidnapping involving an adult victim that originated in Santa Monica.
SMDPMatthew Hall
SMC Graduate Lands Special Olympics USA Games Apprenticeship
Tarelle Butts, a Santa Monica College 2024 graduate, secured an apprenticeship with the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minneapolis through the Television Academy Foundation’s new Alumni Apprenticeships Program.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Woman killed by Metro bus crawled under it.
A woman believed to be homeless was killed Friday afternoon after she was struck by a Metro bus at the intersection of Main Street and Ocean Park Boulevard, Santa Monica police said. The fatal collision was reported at approximately 2 p.m. The woman, whose identity has not been released,
SMDPMatthew Hall

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Natalie Simpson

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