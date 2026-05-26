Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High near 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 65º/56º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 65º/54º
FIRST UP
Pacific Park marks 30 years on Santa Monica Pier with birthday light show
Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier celebrates its 30th anniversary Tuesday...READ
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