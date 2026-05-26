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Tuesday, May 26, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High near 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 65º/56º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 65º/54º

FIRST UP

Pier: Pacific Park amusement park opened in 1996 on the Santa Monica Pier. (Photo Credit: Cynni Murphy)

Pacific Park marks 30 years on Santa Monica Pier with birthday light show

Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier celebrates its 30th anniversary Tuesday...READ

MORE NEWS

18 years after California voters approved the bullet train, progress and finances are still stalled
By Dan Walters, CalMatters This commentary was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters. Construction of the 1,911-mile transcontinental railroad connecting California with the eastern half of the United States began in 1863, while the nation was engaged in a bloody civil war, and was completed six
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Foster Youth & Legal Ethics Bills Pass California Assembly
Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur advances AB 1967 and AB 2039 in California with bipartisan support, protecting foster youth and legal consumers while honoring Out Athlete Fund.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Summer Fun Starts June 6 at Annenberg Beach House
Annenberg Community Beach House opens June 6 with free summer programming including Cardboard Yacht Regatta, PRIDE Swim, World Cup watch party, and daily pool access through Labor Day.
SMDPMaaz Alin
SMC Jazz Ensemble Honors Miles Davis & Coltrane Centennials
Santa Monica College Jazz Ensemble performs ‘Miles and Trane’ on June 1 at 7 p.m., celebrating the centennial of Miles Davis and John Coltrane with special guest trumpeter Clay Jenkins.
SMDPMaaz Alin

IN CASE YOU MISSED

LA28 Launches Resilience Champions Fund in Los Angeles
LA28 announces first eight grantees for Resilience Champions Fund, investing $100,000 each in Los Angeles nonprofits addressing wildfire, heat, and ocean resilience ahead of 2028 Olympics.
SMDPMaaz Alin
SMMUSD Guarantees Community Access to School Facilities
SMMUSD Board unanimously approved Resolution 25-66 affirming community access to school athletic fields, gyms, and play areas regardless of parcel tax or city agreements.
SMDPMaaz Alin
With so many candidates and options in California, when’s the right time to vote?
By Kim Alexander, Special for CalMatters This commentary was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters. There has been a lot of coverage about the crowded field of candidates seeking to become California’s next governor. It’s especially crowded because this is an open-seat contest, with no
SMDPCal Matters
Road Work Ahead: PCH & Topanga Canyon Closures
Caltrans Palisades Fire recovery work continues on PCH and Topanga Canyon Boulevard May 25-31 in Malibu and Pacific Palisades with weekday lane closures 9 a.m.–3 p.m. No closures Memorial Day.
SMDPMaaz Alin

Interested in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks
You can read our print version here

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Natalie Simpson

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