Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High near 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Today 🌤️ 65º/56º

Tomorrow 🌤️ 65º/54º

FIRST UP

Pier: Pacific Park amusement park opened in 1996 on the Santa Monica Pier. (Photo Credit: Cynni Murphy)

Pacific Park marks 30 years on Santa Monica Pier with birthday light show

Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier celebrates its 30th anniversary Tuesday...READ

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