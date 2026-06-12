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Friday, June 12, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Santa Monica fans will not have to go far to feel the World Cup. With eight matches scheduled at SoFi Stadium, the biggest question for many Westside residents may not be whether to watch — but how to get there. This interactive guide compares every realistic route so you can plan: https://www.smdp.com/2026-world-cup/

Lots of sunshine. High 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 73º/63º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 72º/63º

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Natalie Simpson

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