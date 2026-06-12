Friday, June 12, 2026

Santa Monica fans will not have to go far to feel the World Cup. With eight matches scheduled at SoFi Stadium, the biggest question for many Westside residents may not be whether to watch — but how to get there. This interactive guide compares every realistic route so you can plan: https://www.smdp.com/2026-world-cup/

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Santa Monica celebrates the class of 2026

Students from Santa Monica, Malibu and Olympic high schools marked the end of their academic journeys this month...READ

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