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Newsletter: Apr 20, 2026

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Sunny to partly cloudy. High 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today: 🌤️ High 67° / Low 53°
Tomorrow: 🌧️ High 66° / Low 51°

First Up

City Manager
Michelle Edgar

Malibu officials, experts confront recovery's true challenge: the money

Standing at Pepperdine University with a scorched coastline at his back, Malibu's newly appointed City Manager Joe Irvin.. READ

Close to Home

Malibu Adopts Major Wildfire Safety Plan Update
Malibu City Council unanimously adopted an updated Safety Element on Monday, replacing a 1995 plan and qualifying the city for CAL FIRE grants and potential insurance relief.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Santa Monica Rent Control Board Eyes November Ballot Measures
Santa Monica Rent Control Board unanimously voted to advance four proposed amendments to the city’s rent control charter toward a public hearing, with measures on tenant protections and fee adjustments potentially heading to November ballot.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Santa Monica’s Community Gardens Turn 50
Santa Monica celebrated 50 years of community gardens on April 14 at City Hall with an Earth Month reception featuring local art, refreshments, and community members.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Venice Beach Half Marathon Returns May 17
Venice Beach Half Marathon & 5K returns May 17, 2026 with 5,000+ participants. Half marathon, 5K, and kids events on Ocean Front Walk and Venice Boulevard.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Irish Contemporary Art Comes to LA This May
The Irish Contemporaries {V} exhibition features contemporary Irish artists at 18th Street Arts Center in Santa Monica (May 15-June 6) and Angels Gate Cultural Center in San Pedro (May 16-June 6).
SMDPMaaz Alin

In Case You Missed It

Free Fire Service Day Open House in Santa Monica
Santa Monica Fire Department hosts free Fire Service Day on May 9, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Fire Station 1. Meet firefighters, explore equipment, learn CPR, and see fire engines.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Los Angeles County District Attorney Calls for Passage of AB 2727 to Limit Elder Parole for Violent Sex Offenders
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman has announced support for state Assembly Bill 2727, bipartisan legislation that would restrict elder parole for violent sex offenders and require all sex offenders granted parole to be screened under the Sexually Violent Predator Act before release. The bill was authored by Assemblymember
SMDPGuest Author
San Diego Padres are nearing a whopping sale to partner of Santa Monica-based Clearlake Capital, AP source says
The family of late San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler is nearing a sale of the team, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Padres aren’t commenting publicly on the process. The Wall Street Journal
SMDPAssociated Press
California Democrats can’t decide on a governor. Don’t count on Newsom or Pelosi for help
By Maya C. Miller, CalMatters This story was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters. Democrats are searching for a hero to save them in the California governor’s race. So far, no one in party leadership has come to the rescue. Despite Rep. Eric Swalwell’s exit
SMDPCal Matters
Cities scramble to comply with or fight major state housing law
By Ben Christopher, CalMatters This story was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters. For California’s local governments hoping to have some say over where and how large apartment buildings get packed near major transit stops, it’s crunch time. Last fall, state lawmakers made it legal
SMDPCal Matters

Events

Commission on Sustainability, Environmental Justice, and the Environment

Civic Center Parking Structure

Mon. Apr 20 7:00PM

333 Civic Center Dr, Santa Monica

Memories & Movement Senior Club

Virginia Avenue Park

Tue. Apr 21 10:30AM

2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica

Wine Wednesday at the Whaler

101 Broadway

Wed. Apr 22 12:00AM

CA 90401 Contact Info (424) 330-0166 info@venicewhaler.com Does not apply on holidays, Santa Monica

Bundy Triangle Night Market

Bundy Triangle

Fri. Apr 24 5:00PM

1500 S Bundy Drive, Los Angeles

DadTime

Virginia Avenue Park (fitness room inside the Park Center)

Sat. Apr 25 9:00AM

2200 Virginia Avenue, Santa Monica

Venice Electric Light Parade - Sundays at Sunset

Windward Plaza

Sun. Apr 26 12:00AM

1501 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

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