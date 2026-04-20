Newsletter: Apr 20, 2026

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Today: 🌤️ High 67° / Low 53°
Tomorrow: 🌧️ High 66° / Low 51°
First Up
Malibu officials, experts confront recovery's true challenge: the money
Standing at Pepperdine University with a scorched coastline at his back, Malibu's newly appointed City Manager Joe Irvin.. READ
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Events
Commission on Sustainability, Environmental Justice, and the Environment
Civic Center Parking Structure
Mon. Apr 20 7:00PM
333 Civic Center Dr, Santa Monica
Memories & Movement Senior Club
Virginia Avenue Park
Tue. Apr 21 10:30AM
2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica
101 Broadway
Wed. Apr 22 12:00AM
CA 90401 Contact Info (424) 330-0166 info@venicewhaler.com Does not apply on holidays, Santa Monica
Bundy Triangle
Fri. Apr 24 5:00PM
1500 S Bundy Drive, Los Angeles
Virginia Avenue Park (fitness room inside the Park Center)
Sat. Apr 25 9:00AM
2200 Virginia Avenue, Santa Monica
Venice Electric Light Parade - Sundays at Sunset
Windward Plaza
Sun. Apr 26 12:00AM
1501 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
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