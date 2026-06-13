Saturday, June 13, 2026

The US team stunned with their 4-1 win over Paraguay yesterday evening at Sofi. The next World Cup match at Sofi is Monday between New Zealand and Iran at 6 p.m. Plan your trip accordingly with our interactive guide: https://www.smdp.com/2026-world-cup/
Partly cloudy today. A bit sunnier tomorrow. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 73º/63º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 72º/63º
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SMPD logs 98 arrests, seizes weapons and forged documents in busy week
Santa Monica police responded to 2,652 calls for service and made 98 arrests during the week of..READ
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