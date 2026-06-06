Saturday, June 6, 2026

The painfully slow process of counting ballots continues, and several races continue to shift. Nithya Raman continues to close in on Spencer Pratt for second place in the LA Mayor race, while Democrats Brian Goldsmith and John Erickson are gaining on Republican Rick Marshall in the race to replace Ben Allen in State Senate District 24. Our election results page is updated daily as new counts come in.
Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Today 🌤️ 68º/61º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 69º/59º
FIRST UP
Toxic Carcinogen Released during L.A. Wildfires Putting Millions at Risk
A cancer-causing metal detected in the air around last year's Los Angeles wildfire cleanup zones may have exposed more than 3 million residents..READ
MORE NEWS
IN CASE YOU MISSED
Interested in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks.
You can read our print version here
Comments
Sign in or become a SMDP member to join the conversation.Sign in or Subscribe