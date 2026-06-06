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Saturday, June 6, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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The painfully slow process of counting ballots continues, and several races continue to shift. Nithya Raman continues to close in on Spencer Pratt for second place in the LA Mayor race, while Democrats Brian Goldsmith and John Erickson are gaining on Republican Rick Marshall in the race to replace Ben Allen in State Senate District 24. Our election results page is updated daily as new counts come in.

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Today 🌤️ 68º/61º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 69º/59º

FIRST UP

Photo of burned home in Pacific Palisades
Photo: Dr. Michael Kleeman, UC Davis

Toxic Carcinogen Released during L.A. Wildfires Putting Millions at Risk

A cancer-causing metal detected in the air around last year's Los Angeles wildfire cleanup zones may have exposed more than 3 million residents..READ

MORE NEWS

Fabulous Fables: Free Family Event at Santa Monica Pier
Fabulous Fables returns June 7 to Santa Monica Pier’s Merry Go-Round Building with free drag storytelling, live performances, and interactive art for families with children ages 2-10.
SMDPMaaz Alin
SMC Wind Ensemble Pops Concert June 7 - Santa Monica
Santa Monica College Wind Ensemble performs ‘Pops’ concert June 7 at 4:30 p.m. at The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage. Features music from 1967, 1976 with Beach Boys and Beatles tributes. Tickets $10.
SMDPMaaz Alin
SMC Musical Theatre Workshop Presents “Great Adventure”
Santa Monica College presents “Great Adventure” musical theatre revue June 5-7 at Studio Stage. Tickets $15-$18. Free parking at SMC Main Campus, 1900 Pico Blvd.
SMDPMaaz Alin
CAKE PICNIC Returns to Santa Monica’s Tongva Park June 6
CAKE PICNIC returns to Tongva Park in Santa Monica on June 6 with 800 homemade cakes across two sessions (10am-12pm, 2-4pm). Bring a whole cake to attend.
SMDPMaaz Alin

IN CASE YOU MISSED

One dead in Ocean Park fire
A man died Friday morning in an apartment fire near Ocean Park Blvd. The Santa Monica Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 2600 block of 5th Street at around 8 a.m. Friday morning and found a single unit engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to douse
SMDPMatthew Hall
Santa Monica Racist Attack Suspect Returns to Trial
Job Uriah Taylor, 28, faces trial in Santa Monica for a racially motivated 2023 attack that left one victim permanently disabled. California Supreme Court refused to hear his case.
SMDPMatthew Hall
Two New Fried Food Spots Coming to Santa Monica Next Week
Raising Cane’s opens June 10 at Third Street Promenade, while The Win~Dow smashburger shop debuts June 9 on Montana Ave in Santa Monica.
SMDPMatthew Hall

Interested in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks
You can read our print version here

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Natalie Simpson

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