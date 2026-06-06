Saturday, June 6, 2026

The painfully slow process of counting ballots continues, and several races continue to shift. Nithya Raman continues to close in on Spencer Pratt for second place in the LA Mayor race, while Democrats Brian Goldsmith and John Erickson are gaining on Republican Rick Marshall in the race to replace Ben Allen in State Senate District 24. Our election results page is updated daily as new counts come in.

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Today 🌤️ 68º/61º

Tomorrow 🌤️ 69º/59º

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Photo: Dr. Michael Kleeman, UC Davis

Toxic Carcinogen Released during L.A. Wildfires Putting Millions at Risk

A cancer-causing metal detected in the air around last year's Los Angeles wildfire cleanup zones may have exposed more than 3 million residents..READ

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