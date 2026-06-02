Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Time is running out to vote in the primary election. Today is the last day to participate and if you're not sure how to get your ballot counted, visit https://www.smdp.com/where-to-vote/ for voting locations. You can also check out today's edition of SMDP which includes additional voting information.

Cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. High 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Today 🌤️ 67º/58º

Tomorrow 🌤️ 70º/59º

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Santa Monica Chamber names former West Hollywood executive as Interim CEO

The Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce has named Genevieve Morrill as its interim chief executive officer as the organization launches...READ

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