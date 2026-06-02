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Tuesday, June 2, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Time is running out to vote in the primary election. Today is the last day to participate and if you're not sure how to get your ballot counted, visit https://www.smdp.com/where-to-vote/ for voting locations. You can also check out today's edition of SMDP which includes additional voting information.

Cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. High 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 67º/58º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 70º/59º

FIRST UP

Photo by Willa-Cutolo

Santa Monica Chamber names former West Hollywood executive as Interim CEO

The Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce has named Genevieve Morrill as its interim chief executive officer as the organization launches...READ

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Vision To Learn Wins 2026 Nonprofit of the Year Award
Sen. Ben Allen honors Vision To Learn as 2026 Nonprofit of the Year for 15 years of providing eye care to students across California and the nation.
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Santa Monica Juneteenth Weekend: Music, Art & Community Events
Santa Monica celebrates Juneteenth June 19-20 with music, film, and cultural events at Christine Emerson Reed Park and Virginia Avenue Park. Free community celebration.
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SMC Concert Chorale & Orchestra ‘Instruments of Praise’
Santa Monica College presents ‘Instruments of Praise’ featuring the Concert Chorale, Chamber Choir, and Horizon Music Group June 4-5 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $15.
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Malibu Bookstore Owner Honored for Resilience After Year of Disasters
Michelle Pierce, owner of Malibu Village Books, honored for resilience after navigating wildfires, earthquake, mudslide, and road closure that devastated the coastal community.
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IN CASE YOU MISSED

Palisades Teen Builds Miniature Memorial of Lost Neighborhood
Loyola High School junior Luca Dal Bello commissioned 50+ hand-crafted scale models of Pacific Palisades landmarks lost in January 2025 wildfires. Exhibition opens May 30 at EMECO House in Venice.
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SMC Planetarium June Shows Offer Eye-opening Look at the Universe
Santa Monica College Planetarium presents live shows June 5-7, 2026. See ‘The Night Sky Show’ and ‘Welcome to the Universe’ with Planetarium Lecturer Sarah Vincent. $10 adults, $7 children.
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Will Californians pick candidates who are government outsiders or ones with governing experience?
By Jim Newton, CalMatters This commentary was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters. A few years back, in one of our many conversations for the biography I wrote of him, Gov. Jerry Brown told me that he never put much stock in political experience — until he had
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Key inflation gauge worsens as Americans’ income and spending power erodes
A key inflation gauge accelerated in April to the highest level in three years, squeezing Americans’ finances and creating political challenges for President Trump and congressional Republicans with midterm elections just five months away. Inflation jumped to 3.8% in April compared with a year ago, the Commerce Department said
SMDPAssociated Press

Interested in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks
You can read our print version here

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Natalie Simpson

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