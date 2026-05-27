Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Experts are predicting a strong "El Niño" event for July of this year potentially developing into a "super" event that would last through 2027 with significantly above-average rainfall, coastal erosion, and higher temperatures.
Mostly cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 64º/53º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 65º/55º
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College Board erupts over layoffs as financial crisis deepens
Accusations of anti-labor bias, a decade of poor financial stewardship and a leadership vacuum collided at Santa Monica College’s Board of Trustees May meeting...READ
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