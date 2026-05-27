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Wednesday, May 27, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Experts are predicting a strong "El Niño" event for July of this year potentially developing into a "super" event that would last through 2027 with significantly above-average rainfall, coastal erosion, and higher temperatures.

Mostly cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 64º/53º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 65º/55º

FIRST UP

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College Board erupts over layoffs as financial crisis deepens

Accusations of anti-labor bias, a decade of poor financial stewardship and a leadership vacuum collided at Santa Monica College’s Board of Trustees May meeting...READ

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West LA Medical Center Wins Newsweek’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2026
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Santa Monica Senator Advances 8 Bills on Insurance, Housing, Climate
State Sen. Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) advanced eight bills through the Senate Appropriations Committee, addressing insurance protections, mobile home rights, disaster relief, and energy affordability in California.
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IN CASE YOU MISSED

18 years after California voters approved the bullet train, progress and finances are still stalled
By Dan Walters, CalMatters This commentary was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters. Construction of the 1,911-mile transcontinental railroad connecting California with the eastern half of the United States began in 1863, while the nation was engaged in a bloody civil war, and was completed six
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Foster Youth & Legal Ethics Bills Pass California Assembly
Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur advances AB 1967 and AB 2039 in California with bipartisan support, protecting foster youth and legal consumers while honoring Out Athlete Fund.
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Summer Fun Starts June 6 at Annenberg Beach House
Annenberg Community Beach House opens June 6 with free summer programming including Cardboard Yacht Regatta, PRIDE Swim, World Cup watch party, and daily pool access through Labor Day.
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SMC Jazz Ensemble Honors Miles Davis & Coltrane Centennials
Santa Monica College Jazz Ensemble performs ‘Miles and Trane’ on June 1 at 7 p.m., celebrating the centennial of Miles Davis and John Coltrane with special guest trumpeter Clay Jenkins.
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Interested in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks
You can read our print version here

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Natalie Simpson

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