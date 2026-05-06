Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Published: May 06, 2026, 10:48 am

A local pet-nonprofit is raising money to help pay for a homeless dog's cancer treatments. Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-mutternity-projects-lifechanging-work for more information or to donate.

Partly cloudy skies. High 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Today 🌤️ 67º/56º; Tomorrow 🌤️ 70º/59º

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California seeks millions in penalties from State Farm over wildfire claims mishandling

California is seeking millions of dollars in penalties from State Farm after an investigation found the insurance company was slow to investigate..READ

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