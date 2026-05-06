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Wednesday, May 6, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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A local pet-nonprofit is raising money to help pay for a homeless dog's cancer treatments. Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-mutternity-projects-lifechanging-work for more information or to donate.

Partly cloudy skies. High 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 67º/56º; Tomorrow 🌤️ 70º/59º

FIRST UP

Courtesy image

California seeks millions in penalties from State Farm over wildfire claims mishandling

California is seeking millions of dollars in penalties from State Farm after an investigation found the insurance company was slow to investigate..READ

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Santa Monica Wine Auction Raises $400K, Launches Student Investment Club
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IN CASE YOU MISSED

Malibu Delays $14M Speed Camera Contract, Extends Business Permits
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AMÉMÉ Joins Pier Play at Santa Monica Pier May 30
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Free Heels Dance Workshop at SMC - May 6
Santa Monica College’s Dance Department hosts a free Heels choreography workshop led by Sienna Lyons on May 6 at 1 p.m. at the SMC Core Performance Center. Open to public.
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Interest in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks. You can read our print version here.

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Natalie Simpson

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