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Thursday, June 4, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Election results continue to roll in but few results are changing as it looks like the LA Mayor's race will be Karen Bass vs. Spencer Pratt.

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Today 🌤️ 69º/60º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 69º/61º

FIRST UP

Courtesy image

Kevin Hart and Michelob ULTRA bring World Cup energy to Santa Monica Pier

As Los Angeles prepares to welcome the world for the FIFA World Cup, one of the tournament's most ambitious fan experiences is set to land on the Santa...READ

MORE NEWS

Will Rogers 4th of July 5K/10K Returns to Pacific Palisades
The Palisades Will Rogers Fourth of July 5K/10K returns to Pacific Palisades on July 4 for its 49th year. Register now for the 10K, 5K, or Kids Fun Run.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Election Results: 2026 Primary
California Primary 2026 — Results Statewide, Westside and Los Angeles County races. ✓ advances to the November runoff · ★ wins outright. Statewide California’s top-two primary. The two highest finishers — regardless of party — advance to the November runoff (✓). Governor ✓ Steve Hilton Rep 27.6%1,417,689 ✓ Xavier Becerra Dem 25.5%1,310,
SMDPEditor

IN CASE YOU MISSED

SMC Emeritus Student Art Exhibition 2026 Part 2 Opens June 11
Santa Monica College’s Emeritus Annual Student Art Exhibition 2026 Part 2 opens June 11 online, featuring 50 artworks by 19 student artists. Free Zoom launch event at 5 p.m.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Santa Monica Lions Club Celebrates Fundraising Success
Santa Monica Pacific Palisades Lions Club celebrated Comedy Night fundraiser at Bergamot Station and announces new meeting location. Join June 3 meeting.
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How Palisades Rec Center is Changing LA’s Approach to Recovery
The $40 million Palisades Recreation Center rebuilding represents LA’s largest public-private partnership, reshaping how the city delivers civic projects after the Palisades fire.
SMDPMichelle Edgar
Santa Monica Achieves Structural Balance with $909M Budget
Santa Monica’s general fund reaches structural balance for the first time in years with a $908.1 million budget proposal and $109.8 million capital improvement program.
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Interested in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks
You can read our print version here

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Natalie Simpson

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