Thursday, June 4, 2026

Election results continue to roll in but few results are changing as it looks like the LA Mayor's race will be Karen Bass vs. Spencer Pratt.
Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Today 🌤️ 69º/60º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 69º/61º
FIRST UP
Kevin Hart and Michelob ULTRA bring World Cup energy to Santa Monica Pier
As Los Angeles prepares to welcome the world for the FIFA World Cup, one of the tournament's most ambitious fan experiences is set to land on the Santa...READ
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