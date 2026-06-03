Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Vote totals are fluctuating a little as more ballots are counted but it looks like Steve Hilton and Xavier Becerra will hold off Tom Steyer to advance to the general election for Governor.

Sun and clouds mixed. High 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Today 🌤️ 69º/60º

Tomorrow 🌤️ 70º/60º

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Ben Allen is lone Santa Monican to advance after multiple locals lose primary races

Early returns from Tuesday's California primary election showed Santa Monica-connected candidates struggling across multiple statewide and legislative contests...READ

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