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Wednesday, June 3, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Vote totals are fluctuating a little as more ballots are counted but it looks like Steve Hilton and Xavier Becerra will hold off Tom Steyer to advance to the general election for Governor.

Sun and clouds mixed. High 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 69º/60º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 70º/60º

FIRST UP

Courtesy photo

Ben Allen is lone Santa Monican to advance after multiple locals lose primary races

Early returns from Tuesday's California primary election showed Santa Monica-connected candidates struggling across multiple statewide and legislative contests...READ

MORE NEWS

SMC Emeritus Student Art Exhibition 2026 Part 2 Opens June 11
Santa Monica College’s Emeritus Annual Student Art Exhibition 2026 Part 2 opens June 11 online, featuring 50 artworks by 19 student artists. Free Zoom launch event at 5 p.m.
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Santa Monica Lions Club Celebrates Fundraising Success
Santa Monica Pacific Palisades Lions Club celebrated Comedy Night fundraiser at Bergamot Station and announces new meeting location. Join June 3 meeting.
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How Palisades Rec Center is Changing LA’s Approach to Recovery
The $40 million Palisades Recreation Center rebuilding represents LA’s largest public-private partnership, reshaping how the city delivers civic projects after the Palisades fire.
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Santa Monica Achieves Structural Balance with $909M Budget
Santa Monica’s general fund reaches structural balance for the first time in years with a $908.1 million budget proposal and $109.8 million capital improvement program.
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IN CASE YOU MISSED

Vision To Learn Wins 2026 Nonprofit of the Year Award
Sen. Ben Allen honors Vision To Learn as 2026 Nonprofit of the Year for 15 years of providing eye care to students across California and the nation.
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Santa Monica Juneteenth Weekend: Music, Art & Community Events
Santa Monica celebrates Juneteenth June 19-20 with music, film, and cultural events at Christine Emerson Reed Park and Virginia Avenue Park. Free community celebration.
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SMC Concert Chorale & Orchestra ‘Instruments of Praise’
Santa Monica College presents ‘Instruments of Praise’ featuring the Concert Chorale, Chamber Choir, and Horizon Music Group June 4-5 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $15.
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Malibu Bookstore Owner Honored for Resilience After Year of Disasters
Michelle Pierce, owner of Malibu Village Books, honored for resilience after navigating wildfires, earthquake, mudslide, and road closure that devastated the coastal community.
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Interested in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks
You can read our print version here

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Natalie Simpson

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