Monday, June 8, 2026

World Cup activations start this week with events at Santa Monica Place and the Pier.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 69º/59º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 72º/62º
FIRST UP
Latest results upend Los Angles election with Pratt dropping to third place
Days after California's primary, Nithya Raman and Spencer Pratt are still waiting to see who makes the November runoff for Los Angeles mayor against incumbent Karen Bass...READ
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IN CASE YOU MISSED
Interested in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks.
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