 Skip to content
SMDP
Sign in Subscribe

Monday, June 8, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
Published:
0 |
Share to X Share to Bluesky Share to Facebook Share to LinkedIn Share by email

World Cup activations start this week with events at Santa Monica Place and the Pier.

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 69º/59º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 72º/62º

FIRST UP

SMDP Image

Latest results upend Los Angles election with Pratt dropping to third place

Days after California's primary, Nithya Raman and Spencer Pratt are still waiting to see who makes the November runoff for Los Angeles mayor against incumbent Karen Bass...READ

MORE NEWS

SMC Voice Showcase June 11 in Santa Monica
Santa Monica College Music Department presents the SMC Voice Showcase on June 11 at 7:30 p.m. at The Edye. Advanced voice students perform classical, opera, jazz, and musical theater. Tickets $10.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Flag Day Celebration at Santa Monica Elks Lodge
Santa Monica Elks Lodge hosts Flag Day dinner and ceremony June 11 at 1040 Pico Blvd. Dinner at 6 p.m. ($15), ceremony at 7 p.m. Open to all.
SMDPMaaz Alin

IN CASE YOU MISSED

Fabulous Fables: Free Family Event at Santa Monica Pier
Fabulous Fables returns June 7 to Santa Monica Pier’s Merry Go-Round Building with free drag storytelling, live performances, and interactive art for families with children ages 2-10.
SMDPMaaz Alin
SMC Wind Ensemble Pops Concert June 7 - Santa Monica
Santa Monica College Wind Ensemble performs ‘Pops’ concert June 7 at 4:30 p.m. at The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage. Features music from 1967, 1976 with Beach Boys and Beatles tributes. Tickets $10.
SMDPMaaz Alin
SMC Musical Theatre Workshop Presents “Great Adventure”
Santa Monica College presents “Great Adventure” musical theatre revue June 5-7 at Studio Stage. Tickets $15-$18. Free parking at SMC Main Campus, 1900 Pico Blvd.
SMDPMaaz Alin
CAKE PICNIC Returns to Santa Monica’s Tongva Park June 6
CAKE PICNIC returns to Tongva Park in Santa Monica on June 6 with 800 homemade cakes across two sessions (10am-12pm, 2-4pm). Bring a whole cake to attend.
SMDPMaaz Alin

Interested in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks
You can read our print version here

Tags:
0 |
Share to X Share to Bluesky Share to Facebook Share to LinkedIn Share by email

Natalie Simpson

All articles

Comments

Sign in or become a SMDP member to join the conversation.

Sign in or Subscribe