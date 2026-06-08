Monday, June 8, 2026

World Cup activations start this week with events at Santa Monica Place and the Pier.

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Today 🌤️ 69º/59º

Tomorrow 🌤️ 72º/62º

FIRST UP

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Latest results upend Los Angles election with Pratt dropping to third place

Days after California's primary, Nithya Raman and Spencer Pratt are still waiting to see who makes the November runoff for Los Angeles mayor against incumbent Karen Bass...READ

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IN CASE YOU MISSED

Interested in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks.

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