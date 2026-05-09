Saturday, May 9, 2026

Good morning, mixed sun and clouds with winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Today 🌤️ 68º/58º; Tomorrow 🌤️ 69º/58º; Monday 🌤️ 75º/59º
FIRST UP
Tickets are coming for blocking bike lanes
Santa Monica launched automated enforcement of bike lane parking violations this month, becoming the first city in California..READ
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