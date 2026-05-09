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Saturday, May 9, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Good morning, mixed sun and clouds with winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Today 🌤️ 68º/58º; Tomorrow 🌤️ 69º/58º; Monday 🌤️ 75º/59º

FIRST UP

3 cars blocking bike lane
SMDP Photo

Tickets are coming for blocking bike lanes

Santa Monica launched automated enforcement of bike lane parking violations this month, becoming the first city in California..READ

MORE NEWS

Free Closing Reception: Latinx Photography Exhibition in Santa Monica
SMC Barrett Gallery hosts a free closing reception for ‘Concrete Hope | Esperanza Concreta’ on May 9, 5-8 p.m. in Santa Monica. Features 38 Latine/x photographers, DJ, and local food vendors.
SMDPMaaz Alin
False threats temporarily close Santa Monica High School
Santa Monica police investigated a potential threat at Santa Monica High School on Friday, determining it to be unfounded, officials said. Officers were notified at approximately 11:53 a.m. of a potential threat reported to school officials. School Resource Officers and additional personnel responded immediately, coordinating with administrators, who
SMDPMatthew Hall
SMC Wind Ensemble Spring Concert - May 10 in Santa Monica
Santa Monica College Wind Ensemble performs May 10 at 4 p.m. at the Broad Stage. Tickets $10, free for students. Features guest artist Spencer Danielson.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Italian Film Salon Opens on the Westside This May
Italian Film Salon launches May 2024 at Electric Lodge in Venice. Sundays noon-3pm. English subtitles, discussions included. No background required.
SMDPMaaz Alin

IN CASE YOU MISSED

Dr. Sion Roy Enters CA State Senate Race
Cardiologist and Santa Monica College Board Chair Dr. Sion Roy enters California State Senate race, focusing on healthcare affordability, wildfire recovery, and practical governance.
SMDPMichelle Edgar
Santa Monica police seek information in nanny child abuse case
Santa Monica police detectives are investigating a suspected child abuse case involving an infant allegedly harmed by a Simi Valley woman who was employed as the child’s nanny, authorities said Wednesday. Carolina Cobian, 65, was arrested April 15 and booked at the Santa Monica Jail on felony child abuse charges.
SMDPMatthew Hall
Lieu secures $841,000 for Santa Monica 911 dispatch upgrade, $13.7M total for district
The City of Santa Monica will receive $841,000 in federal funding to replace aging dispatcher consoles in its 911 emergency communications center, part of a $13.77 million package of community project grants announced by Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Los Angeles County. The Santa Monica grant, drawn from the Department
SMDPMatthew Hall
Santa Monica Updates Boulevard Safety Plan with Traffic Calming
Santa Monica City Council will vote May 12 on updated boulevard safety plan with narrower lanes, bus-only lanes, and automatic pedestrian signals to slow traffic and protect pedestrians.
SMDPMatthew Hall
EEEEEATSCON 2026 Comes to Santa Monica May 16-17
EEEEEATSCON returns to Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar May 16-17, 2026, featuring LA restaurants, national chefs, and collaborations. Tickets start at $25.
SMDPMichelle Edgar

Interest in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks. You can read our print version here.

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Natalie Simpson

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