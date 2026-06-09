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Tuesday, June 9, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Stadium workers near Los Angeles say they have reached a tentative contract deal, averting a strike ahead of the U.S. men’s soccer team’s opening World Cup match. The union announced the deal at a news conference Tuesday and said workers will vote on whether to ratify the agreement on Wednesday

Sunny. High 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 71º/62º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 73º/63º

FIRST UP

Coach: Ocean View Park tennis coach Daren Auld, 48, battles Stage 4 colon cancer as the community rallies to support him. (Courtesy image)

Tennis Coach Battles Stage 4 Cancer as Santa Monica Community Rallies

For almost five years, Daren Auld has been a fixture at Ocean View Park, shaping players on the Santa Monica tennis courts with the same quiet dedication he brought to...READ

MORE NEWS

LA28 2028: Record 560 Paralympic Medal Events Unveiled
Los Angeles will host the 2028 Paralympic Games with a record 560 medal events across 23 sports from August 15-27. The largest Paralympics in history features Para Climbing’s debut.
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Free World Cup Watch Party at Santa Monica Place June 12
Santa Monica Place hosts a free FIFA World Cup 26 watch party June 12, 11am-9pm in Center Plaza. Watch USA vs. Paraguay at 6pm with live entertainment and food.
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Pacific Park 30th Anniversary Deals Extended to June 11
Pacific Park on Santa Monica Pier extends 30th anniversary discounts through June 11. Pacific Wheel $10, Unlimited Ride Wristbands $40. Save up to 45% on rides.
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Donate Blood in Malibu June 11 - Red Cross Drive
Malibu City Hall hosts American Red Cross blood drive June 11, 10am-4pm at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road. Donors get $15 e-gift card and sweepstakes entry.
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IN CASE YOU MISSED

SMC Voice Showcase June 11 in Santa Monica
Santa Monica College Music Department presents the SMC Voice Showcase on June 11 at 7:30 p.m. at The Edye. Advanced voice students perform classical, opera, jazz, and musical theater. Tickets $10.
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Flag Day Celebration at Santa Monica Elks Lodge
Santa Monica Elks Lodge hosts Flag Day dinner and ceremony June 11 at 1040 Pico Blvd. Dinner at 6 p.m. ($15), ceremony at 7 p.m. Open to all.
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Interested in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks
You can read our print version here

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Natalie Simpson

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