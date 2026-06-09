Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Stadium workers near Los Angeles say they have reached a tentative contract deal, averting a strike ahead of the U.S. men’s soccer team’s opening World Cup match. The union announced the deal at a news conference Tuesday and said workers will vote on whether to ratify the agreement on Wednesday

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FIRST UP

Coach: Ocean View Park tennis coach Daren Auld, 48, battles Stage 4 colon cancer as the community rallies to support him. (Courtesy image)

Tennis Coach Battles Stage 4 Cancer as Santa Monica Community Rallies

For almost five years, Daren Auld has been a fixture at Ocean View Park, shaping players on the Santa Monica tennis courts with the same quiet dedication he brought to...READ

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