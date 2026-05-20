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Wednesday, May 20, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Sunny. High 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 75º/59º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 71º/58º

FIRST UP

Council backs coastal program push amid public skepticism over motives

Residents who packed a special City Council meeting Monday largely backed the city's pursuit of a certified Local Coastal Program... READ

MORE NEWS

World Turtle Day marks 26th year as turtle populations face uncertain future
A global conservation observance enters its 26th year this week with a new website, expanded resources and a renewed push to grow its international reach — all as scientists warn that more than half of the world’s turtle species face the threat of extinction. World Turtle Day, observed annually on May
SMDPMatthew Hall
The Annenberg Community Beach House offers a sun-soaked summer of fun and relaxation
The Annenberg Community Beach House is bringing back community favorite events and introducing new programming for summer 2026, including Sand & Sea Room Fun crafts and games and a World Cup Fun & Watch Party. The summer schedule kicks off Saturday, June 6, with the return of Ocean of Sound, a free
SMDPGuest Author
Big Blue Bus on Weekend Schedule for Memorial Day
In observance of Memorial Day, Big Blue Bus will operate a weekend schedule on Monday, May 25, 2026 Customer Service and Blue: The Transit Store will be closed. Normal hours of operation will resume Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Please note: * Routes 5, 15, 16, 41, 44, and Rapid 10 will
SMDPGuest Author
SMC Student Named Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Scholarship Recipient
Santa Monica College student Martin Orea has been named a 2026 recipient of the Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship from the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. Orea, a first-generation college student from Fullerton, is among 60 community college students nationwide selected for the scholarship from a pool of more than 1,300
SMDPGuest Author
Santa Monica College Mariachi Ensemble Los Corsarios Presents Free Concert May 28
Santa Monica College’s Mariachi Ensemble Los Corsarios will perform a free concert Wednesday, May 28, at 11:15 a.m. in the Music Hall at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St. at Santa Monica Boulevard. The ensemble, led by director Mary Alfaro, will perform ranchera, bolero and huapango
SMDPGuest Author

IN CASE YOU MISSED

U.S. Soccer House Takes Over Venice Beach for 2026 World Cup
U.S. Soccer House opens June 11-26 at Venice Beach with free fan experiences, watch parties, meet-and-greets with players, and live entertainment during 2026 FIFA World Cup.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Where does California rank in homelessness? The federal report that could tell us has been delayed for months
By Marisa Kendall, CalMatters This story was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters. Every December, the federal government releases a report that reveals the number of homeless residents in each state and across the country. It’s now May and the report, which compiles data from a
SMDPCal Matters
Malibu Summer 2026 Recreation Guide Now Available
Malibu’s Summer 2026 Recreation Guide features youth camps, swim lessons, wellness classes, and new inclusive programs. Registration opens May 11 at MalibuCity.org/Register.
SMDPMaaz Alin
SMC Art Mentor Program Exhibit ‘Well Fed’ Opens May 19
The SMC Art Mentor Program Exhibit ‘Well Fed’ opens May 19-30 at Santa Monica College’s Pete & Susan Barrett Art Gallery with a free reception May 21, 5-8 p.m.
SMDPMaaz Alin

Interested in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks.
You can read our print version here.

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Natalie Simpson

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