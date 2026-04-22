Newsletter: Apr 22, 2026

Plentiful sunshine. High 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Today: ☀️ High 66° / Low 54°
Tomorrow: 🌤️High 70° / Low 56°
First Up
Surge of casual cafes and eateries opening in the City
A surf-inspired, all-day restaurant and community hub is set to open this summer at Colorado Center... READ
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In Case You Missed It
Events
101 Broadway
Wed. Apr 22 12:00AM
CA 90401 Contact Info (424) 330-0166 info@venicewhaler.com Does not apply on holidays, Santa Monica
Bundy Triangle
Fri. Apr 24 5:00PM
1500 S Bundy Drive, Los Angeles
Virginia Avenue Park (fitness room inside the Park Center)
Sat. Apr 25 9:00AM
2200 Virginia Avenue, Santa Monica
Venice Electric Light Parade - Sundays at Sunset
Windward Plaza
Sun. Apr 26 12:00AM
1501 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
Santa Monica City Hall
Tue. Apr 28 5:30PM
1685 Main St., Santa Monica
Memories & Movement Senior Club
Virginia Avenue Park
Tue. Apr 28 10:30AM
2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica
Newsletter ID: 2026-04-21-01:14:38:262t
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