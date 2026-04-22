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Newsletter: Apr 22, 2026

By Editor
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Plentiful sunshine. High 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Today: ☀️ High 66° / Low 54°
Tomorrow: 🌤️High 70° / Low 56°

First Up

Surf-inspired restaurant
SMDP Photo

Surge of casual cafes and eateries opening in the City

A surf-inspired, all-day restaurant and community hub is set to open this summer at Colorado Center... READ

Close to Home

Explore Santa Monica’s Growing Beach Dunes This April
Join Bay Foundation guided dune tours at Santa Monica Beach on Wednesdays and Saturdays in April. Learn about coastal restoration, native plants, and wildlife habitats.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Pacific Park’s Ferris Wheel Goes Green for Earth Day 2026
Pacific Park’s solar-powered Ferris wheel transforms into a 90-foot spinning globe for Earth Day on April 22, 2026, with 174,000 LED lights from sunset to midnight on the Santa Monica Pier.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Santa Monica Advances SB 9 Housing Ordinance
Santa Monica City Council voted April 14 to align its SB 9 implementation with state law, maintaining a 1,500-square-foot minimum unit size for duplexes and lot splits.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Venice Cinco de Mayo Parade Returns to Oakwood May 2
Historical Venice Cinco de Mayo Parade & Festival returns May 2 to Oakwood neighborhood. Free family event 10 a.m.–6 p.m. with mariachi, folklórico, lowriders and food.
SMDPMaaz Alin

In Case You Missed It

Don R McCowan, Santa Monica Community Leader, Remembered
Don R McCowan, a dedicated postal worker and youth mentor in Santa Monica, California, passed away on April 12, 2026, at age 79 after battling Parkinson’s disease.
SMDPGuest Author
SMC Launches Cloud Computing Bachelor’s Degree
Santa Monica College receives approval for a new Bachelor of Science in Cloud Computing degree launching Fall 2027, with costs around $10,000 annually.
SMDPMaaz Alin
LAHSA to lay off 284 workers as County shifts homelessness response
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority will issue layoff notices to 284 employees on April 30 as the agency undergoes a sweeping restructuring driven by the county’s decision to pull more than $300 million in annual funding and stand up its own homelessness department. LAHSA notified SEIU Local 721, the
SMDPMatthew Hall
Malibu’s Real Recovery Challenge: Finding the Money
Malibu’s wildfire recovery is stalled by insurance and funding gaps, not approvals. 597 homes lost, rebuilding costs exceed coverage, and infrastructure needs $200M+ in repairs.
SMDPMichelle Edgar

Events

Wine Wednesday at the Whaler

101 Broadway

Wed. Apr 22 12:00AM

CA 90401 Contact Info (424) 330-0166 info@venicewhaler.com Does not apply on holidays, Santa Monica

Bundy Triangle Night Market

Bundy Triangle

Fri. Apr 24 5:00PM

1500 S Bundy Drive, Los Angeles

DadTime

Virginia Avenue Park (fitness room inside the Park Center)

Sat. Apr 25 9:00AM

2200 Virginia Avenue, Santa Monica

Venice Electric Light Parade - Sundays at Sunset

Windward Plaza

Sun. Apr 26 12:00AM

1501 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

City Council Meeting

Santa Monica City Hall

Tue. Apr 28 5:30PM

1685 Main St., Santa Monica

Memories & Movement Senior Club

Virginia Avenue Park

Tue. Apr 28 10:30AM

2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica

Read our latest print edition

Newsletter ID: 2026-04-21-01:14:38:262t
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