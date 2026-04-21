 Skip to content
SMDP
Sign in Subscribe

Newsletter: Apr 21, 2026

By Editor
Published:
0 |
Share to X Share to Bluesky Share to Facebook Share to LinkedIn Share by email

Generally cloudy. High around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today: 🌧️ High 66° / Low 52°
Tomorrow: 🌤️High 68° / Low 56°

First Up

LA Metro
SMDP Photo

Lawmakers move to shield LA Metro from housing law

A state Senate committee is weighing legislation that would exempt some jurisdictions, including Los Angeles County's transit agency... READ

Close to Home

Don R McCowan, Santa Monica Community Leader, Remembered
Don R McCowan, a dedicated postal worker and youth mentor in Santa Monica, California, passed away on April 12, 2026, at age 79 after battling Parkinson’s disease.
SMDPGuest Author
SMC Launches Cloud Computing Bachelor’s Degree
Santa Monica College receives approval for a new Bachelor of Science in Cloud Computing degree launching Fall 2027, with costs around $10,000 annually.
SMDPMaaz Alin
LAHSA to lay off 284 workers as County shifts homelessness response
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority will issue layoff notices to 284 employees on April 30 as the agency undergoes a sweeping restructuring driven by the county’s decision to pull more than $300 million in annual funding and stand up its own homelessness department. LAHSA notified SEIU Local 721, the
SMDPMatthew Hall
Malibu’s Real Recovery Challenge: Finding the Money
Malibu’s wildfire recovery is stalled by insurance and funding gaps, not approvals. 597 homes lost, rebuilding costs exceed coverage, and infrastructure needs $200M+ in repairs.
SMDPMichelle Edgar

In Case You Missed It

Malibu Adopts Major Wildfire Safety Plan Update
Malibu City Council unanimously adopted an updated Safety Element on Monday, replacing a 1995 plan and qualifying the city for CAL FIRE grants and potential insurance relief.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Santa Monica Rent Control Board Eyes November Ballot Measures
Santa Monica Rent Control Board unanimously voted to advance four proposed amendments to the city’s rent control charter toward a public hearing, with measures on tenant protections and fee adjustments potentially heading to November ballot.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Santa Monica’s Community Gardens Turn 50
Santa Monica celebrated 50 years of community gardens on April 14 at City Hall with an Earth Month reception featuring local art, refreshments, and community members.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Venice Beach Half Marathon Returns May 17
Venice Beach Half Marathon & 5K returns May 17, 2026 with 5,000+ participants. Half marathon, 5K, and kids events on Ocean Front Walk and Venice Boulevard.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Irish Contemporary Art Comes to LA This May
The Irish Contemporaries {V} exhibition features contemporary Irish artists at 18th Street Arts Center in Santa Monica (May 15-June 6) and Angels Gate Cultural Center in San Pedro (May 16-June 6).
SMDPMaaz Alin

Events

Memories & Movement Senior Club

Virginia Avenue Park

Tue. Apr 21 10:30AM

2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica

Wine Wednesday at the Whaler

101 Broadway

Wed. Apr 22 12:00AM

CA 90401 Contact Info (424) 330-0166 info@venicewhaler.com Does not apply on holidays, Santa Monica

Bundy Triangle Night Market

Bundy Triangle

Fri. Apr 24 5:00PM

1500 S Bundy Drive, Los Angeles

DadTime

Virginia Avenue Park (fitness room inside the Park Center)

Sat. Apr 25 9:00AM

2200 Virginia Avenue, Santa Monica

Venice Electric Light Parade - Sundays at Sunset

Windward Plaza

Sun. Apr 26 12:00AM

1501 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

Read our latest print edition

Newsletter ID: 2026-04-21-01:14:38:262t
Tags:
0 |
Share to X Share to Bluesky Share to Facebook Share to LinkedIn Share by email

Editor

All articles

Comments

Sign in or become a SMDP member to join the conversation.

Sign in or Subscribe