Newsletter: Apr 21, 2026

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Lawmakers move to shield LA Metro from housing law
A state Senate committee is weighing legislation that would exempt some jurisdictions, including Los Angeles County's transit agency... READ
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Events
Memories & Movement Senior Club
Virginia Avenue Park
Tue. Apr 21 10:30AM
2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica
101 Broadway
Wed. Apr 22 12:00AM
CA 90401 Contact Info (424) 330-0166 info@venicewhaler.com Does not apply on holidays, Santa Monica
Bundy Triangle
Fri. Apr 24 5:00PM
1500 S Bundy Drive, Los Angeles
Virginia Avenue Park (fitness room inside the Park Center)
Sat. Apr 25 9:00AM
2200 Virginia Avenue, Santa Monica
Venice Electric Light Parade - Sundays at Sunset
Windward Plaza
Sun. Apr 26 12:00AM
1501 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
Newsletter ID: 2026-04-21-01:14:38:262t
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