Newsletter: Feb 07, 2026

Mostly sunny and mild this weekend.
Today: 🌤️ High 68° / Low 57°
Tomorrow: 🌤️ High 76° / Low 56°
First Up
Voting for the 2026 Most Loved contest kicks off Monday
It’s the most beloved time of the year with the opening of the 2026 Most Loved contest, allowing locals to recognize the very best of Santa Monica across ..READ
Close to Home
It's Super Bowl weekend. Check out Sean Besser's guide to the best watch parties. Even if you don't have a team in the hunt, maybe the Santa Monica connections might be of interest.
In Case You Missed It
Events
Craft Café & Supply Swap with Peo Vee
Circular Library
Sun. Feb 8 2:30PM
1221 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice
New Exhibition at the history museum celebrates Food & Family
Santa Monica History Museum
Sun. Feb 8 11:00AM
1350 Seventh Street, Santa Monica
Venice Electric Light Parade - Sundays at Sunset
Windward Plaza
Sun. Feb 8 12:00AM
1501 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
Santa Monica City Hall
Tue. Feb 10 5:30PM
1685 Main St., Santa Monica
Memories & Movement Senior Club
Virginia Avenue Park
Tue. Feb 10 10:30AM
2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica
West Los Angeles Regional Library
Tue. Feb 10 2:00PM
11360 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles
101 Broadway
Wed. Feb 11 12:00AM
CA 90401
Author Talk with Dr. Lindsey Stewart
Santa Monica College
Thu. Feb 12 11:00AM
1900 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica
