Newsletter: Feb 07, 2026

Mostly sunny and mild this weekend.

Today: 🌤️ High 68° / Low 57°

Tomorrow: 🌤️ High 76° / Low 56°

First Up

Voting for the 2026 Most Loved contest kicks off Monday

It’s the most beloved time of the year with the opening of the 2026 Most Loved contest, allowing locals to recognize the very best of Santa Monica across ..READ

Close to Home

It's Super Bowl weekend. Check out Sean Besser's guide to the best watch parties. Even if you don't have a team in the hunt, maybe the Santa Monica connections might be of interest.

In Case You Missed It

Events

Craft Café & Supply Swap with Peo Vee Circular Library Sun. Feb 8 2:30PM 1221 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice

New Exhibition at the history museum celebrates Food & Family Santa Monica History Museum Sun. Feb 8 11:00AM 1350 Seventh Street, Santa Monica

Venice Electric Light Parade - Sundays at Sunset Windward Plaza Sun. Feb 8 12:00AM 1501 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

City Council Meeting Santa Monica City Hall Tue. Feb 10 5:30PM 1685 Main St., Santa Monica

Memories & Movement Senior Club Virginia Avenue Park Tue. Feb 10 10:30AM 2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica

Walk-In Tutoring With Laurie West Los Angeles Regional Library Tue. Feb 10 2:00PM 11360 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles

Wine Wednesday at the Whaler 101 Broadway Wed. Feb 11 12:00AM CA 90401 Contact Info (424) 330-0166 info@venicewhaler.com Does not apply on holidays, Santa Monica