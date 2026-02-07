 Skip to content
SMDP
Newsletter: Feb 07, 2026

Mostly sunny and mild this weekend.
Today: 🌤️ High 68° / Low 57°
Tomorrow: 🌤️ High 76° / Low 56°

First Up

Most Loved logo

Voting for the 2026 Most Loved contest kicks off Monday

It’s the most beloved time of the year with the opening of the 2026 Most Loved contest, allowing locals to recognize the very best of Santa Monica across ..READ

Close to Home

It's Super Bowl weekend. Check out Sean Besser's guide to the best watch parties. Even if you don't have a team in the hunt, maybe the Santa Monica connections might be of interest.

Send a Valentine to a Santa Monica Senior citizen
Students from the Upper School Community Service Honors Society at Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences are organizing a Valentine’s Day card drive for senior residents living in assisted care homes in Santa Monica. The project will deliver handwritten Valentine’s messages to 40 residents across Santa Monica Home & Care
SMDPMatthew Hall
Santa Monica Travel & Tourism Appoints New Leadership for 2026
Charlie Lopez-Quintana of ETC Hotels named Chairman of Santa Monica Travel & Tourism’s 2026 Board of Directors as the city prepares for major upcoming events.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Santa Monica Opinion: ‘They’re Here’ - A Warning About Democracy
Santa Monica columnist reflects on recent political violence and erosion of constitutional rights, urging citizens to join the March 28th No Kings rally in Palisades Park.
SMDPDevan Sipher
PCH Off-Ramp Closing for Santa Monica Pier Bridge Project
Moomat Ahiko Way off-ramp from PCH will close Feb 9-27 for Santa Monica Pier bridge construction. Detours available; pier businesses remain open.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Free Music Festival Hits Santa Monica’s Promenade This Saturday
Santa Monica Block Fest Vol. III will transform the Third Street Promenade on February 14 with free live music, DJs, pop-up bars and Mardi Gras themed activities from 5pm.
SMDPMaaz Alin

In Case You Missed It

New transit housing bill revives California’s Democratic divisions over local control
By Nadia Lathan, CalMatters This story was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters. Just months after lawmakers enacted major reforms to speed up home and apartment building, a new proposal seeks to force even more cities to allow housing near major transit hubs. It has reignited divisions
SMDPCal Matters
Two fatalities on PCH underscore persistent safety crisis
Two people died in separate incidents on Malibu roadways this week, highlighting an ongoing traffic safety emergency that has claimed dozens of lives in recent years despite millions of dollars in improvements. A single-vehicle crash on Malibu Canyon Road killed one person Wednesday morning after their vehicle went over the
SMDPMatthew Hall

Events

Craft Café & Supply Swap with Peo Vee

Circular Library

Sun. Feb 8 2:30PM

1221 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice

New Exhibition at the history museum celebrates Food & Family

Santa Monica History Museum

Sun. Feb 8 11:00AM

1350 Seventh Street, Santa Monica

Venice Electric Light Parade - Sundays at Sunset

Windward Plaza

Sun. Feb 8 12:00AM

1501 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

City Council Meeting

Santa Monica City Hall

Tue. Feb 10 5:30PM

1685 Main St., Santa Monica

Memories & Movement Senior Club

Virginia Avenue Park

Tue. Feb 10 10:30AM

2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica

Walk-In Tutoring With Laurie

West Los Angeles Regional Library

Tue. Feb 10 2:00PM

11360 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles

Wine Wednesday at the Whaler

101 Broadway

Wed. Feb 11 12:00AM

CA 90401 Contact Info (424) 330-0166 info@venicewhaler.com Does not apply on holidays, Santa Monica

Author Talk with Dr. Lindsey Stewart

Santa Monica College

Thu. Feb 12 11:00AM

1900 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica

Read our PDF version
