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Wednesday, June 10, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Raising Canes and the Win-Dow both opened this week drawing crowds of eager eaters for their respective ribbon cuttings.

Mostly sunny. High 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Today 🌤️ 72º/63º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 72º/63º

FIRST UP

Fathers: Santa Monica dads launch Freestyle Diapers, now at Target and Walmart, to make baby care more inclusive for fathers. (Courtesy image)

Two Santa Monica Dads Are Rethinking Who the Diaper Aisle Is Really For

Walk down the diaper aisle of any major retailer and a pattern emerges quickly...READ

MORE NEWS

Pay no attention to that totenkopf behind the curtain
There are so many fashion trends to keep track of, you may or may not have heard that the Democratic senate candidate in Maine, Graham Platner, has a tattoo of a Nazi SS totenkopf. He was young and indiscriminate when he got it almost twenty years ago, which is why
SMDPDevan Sipher
4 Juveniles Arrested on Drug & Gun Charges in Santa Monica
Four people under 21 were arrested in Santa Monica after police found a loaded handgun, marijuana, alcohol, and nitrous oxide in a parked vehicle near Appian Way and Arcadia Terrace.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Community Collective Launches Speaker Series Focused on LA’s Next Golden Era
As Los Angeles prepares to welcome the world for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Community Collective and California State Treasurer Fiona Ma launched a new speaker series bringing together leaders from business, government, tourism and international affairs to explore how the region can maximize
SMDPMichelle Edgar
Pier 360 Beach Festival Returns to Santa Monica June 27-28
Free beach festival June 27-28 at Santa Monica Pier features paddleboard races, volleyball, surfing, live music and ocean sports. Open 9am-5pm daily.
SMDPMaaz Alin
SMC 47th Annual Student Photography Exhibition
Santa Monica College presents its 47th Annual Student Photography Exhibition June 13-20 at the Pete & Susan Barrett Art Gallery. Free opening reception Saturday, June 13, 6-8 p.m.
SMDPMaaz Alin

IN CASE YOU MISSED

LA28 2028: Record 560 Paralympic Medal Events Unveiled
Los Angeles will host the 2028 Paralympic Games with a record 560 medal events across 23 sports from August 15-27. The largest Paralympics in history features Para Climbing’s debut.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Free World Cup Watch Party at Santa Monica Place June 12
Santa Monica Place hosts a free FIFA World Cup 26 watch party June 12, 11am-9pm in Center Plaza. Watch USA vs. Paraguay at 6pm with live entertainment and food.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Pacific Park 30th Anniversary Deals Extended to June 11
Pacific Park on Santa Monica Pier extends 30th anniversary discounts through June 11. Pacific Wheel $10, Unlimited Ride Wristbands $40. Save up to 45% on rides.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Donate Blood in Malibu June 11 - Red Cross Drive
Malibu City Hall hosts American Red Cross blood drive June 11, 10am-4pm at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road. Donors get $15 e-gift card and sweepstakes entry.
SMDPMaaz Alin

Interested in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks
You can read our print version here

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Natalie Simpson

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