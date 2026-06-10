Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Raising Canes and the Win-Dow both opened this week drawing crowds of eager eaters for their respective ribbon cuttings.
Mostly sunny. High 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Today 🌤️ 72º/63º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 72º/63º
FIRST UP
Two Santa Monica Dads Are Rethinking Who the Diaper Aisle Is Really For
Walk down the diaper aisle of any major retailer and a pattern emerges quickly...READ
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