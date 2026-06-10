Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Raising Canes and the Win-Dow both opened this week drawing crowds of eager eaters for their respective ribbon cuttings.

Mostly sunny. High 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Today 🌤️ 72º/63º

Tomorrow 🌤️ 72º/63º

FIRST UP

Fathers: Santa Monica dads launch Freestyle Diapers, now at Target and Walmart, to make baby care more inclusive for fathers. (Courtesy image)

Two Santa Monica Dads Are Rethinking Who the Diaper Aisle Is Really For

Walk down the diaper aisle of any major retailer and a pattern emerges quickly...READ

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