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Thursday, May 21, 2026

By Natalie Simpson
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Mostly sunny. High 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 70º/58º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 67º/58º

FIRST UP

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Santa Monica Pier Ranks Among California's Most Polluted Beaches for 10th Straight Year

The Santa Monica Pier has been ranked among California's most polluted beaches for the 10th consecutive year... READ

MORE NEWS

Hilton and Becerra lead in new California governor poll. Steyer trails but isn’t out
By Dan Walters, CalMatters This commentary was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters. Two weeks from now we’ll probably know which of the 61 candidates for governor have finished 1-2 in the primary election and will face each other in November for the dubious honor of
SMDPCal Matters
John Erickson Campaign for CA State Senate District 24
West Hollywood Councilmember John Erickson runs for State Senate District 24, focusing on housing affordability, workers’ rights, and California’s disaster recovery efforts.
SMDPMichelle Edgar
MAINopoly & Memorial Day Weekend Events in Santa Monica
Santa Monica events this Memorial Day weekend include MAINopoly tasting event (May 24), Pier Locals Night finale (May 21), free Bike Anywhere Day rides, and Dine Latino Restaurant Week through May 24.
SMDPSean Besser
Topanga Lagoon Restoration Meeting May 31
Join the Topanga Lagoon Restoration Project public meeting on May 31 at Pierce College in Woodland Hills from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Share feedback on coastal wetland restoration efforts.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Music Guild Santa Monica Season Finale: Dvořák Violin Concerto
Music Guild at St. Matthew’s in Santa Monica closes its 2025-26 season May 29 at 8 p.m. featuring violinist YuEun Gemma Kim performing Dvořák’s Violin Concerto with works by Debussy and Ravel. Tickets $45.
SMDPMaaz Alin
Jake Levine’s Plan for LA Wildfire Recovery and Better Government
Congressional candidate Jake Levine campaigns on government effectiveness and undergrounding power lines in Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and high-risk LA communities.
SMDPMichelle Edgar

IN CASE YOU MISSED

World Turtle Day marks 26th year as turtle populations face uncertain future
A global conservation observance enters its 26th year this week with a new website, expanded resources and a renewed push to grow its international reach — all as scientists warn that more than half of the world’s turtle species face the threat of extinction. World Turtle Day, observed annually on May
SMDPMatthew Hall
The Annenberg Community Beach House offers a sun-soaked summer of fun and relaxation
The Annenberg Community Beach House is bringing back community favorite events and introducing new programming for summer 2026, including Sand & Sea Room Fun crafts and games and a World Cup Fun & Watch Party. The summer schedule kicks off Saturday, June 6, with the return of Ocean of Sound, a free
SMDPGuest Author
Big Blue Bus on Weekend Schedule for Memorial Day
In observance of Memorial Day, Big Blue Bus will operate a weekend schedule on Monday, May 25, 2026 Customer Service and Blue: The Transit Store will be closed. Normal hours of operation will resume Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Please note: * Routes 5, 15, 16, 41, 44, and Rapid 10 will
SMDPGuest Author
SMC Student Named Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Scholarship Recipient
Santa Monica College student Martin Orea has been named a 2026 recipient of the Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship from the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. Orea, a first-generation college student from Fullerton, is among 60 community college students nationwide selected for the scholarship from a pool of more than 1,300
SMDPGuest Author
Santa Monica College Mariachi Ensemble Los Corsarios Presents Free Concert May 28
Santa Monica College’s Mariachi Ensemble Los Corsarios will perform a free concert Wednesday, May 28, at 11:15 a.m. in the Music Hall at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St. at Santa Monica Boulevard. The ensemble, led by director Mary Alfaro, will perform ranchera, bolero and huapango
SMDPGuest Author

Interested in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks.
You can read our print version here.

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Natalie Simpson

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