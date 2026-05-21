Thursday, May 21, 2026

Mostly sunny. High 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Today 🌤️ 70º/58º
Tomorrow 🌤️ 67º/58º
FIRST UP
Santa Monica Pier Ranks Among California's Most Polluted Beaches for 10th Straight Year
The Santa Monica Pier has been ranked among California's most polluted beaches for the 10th consecutive year... READ
MORE NEWS
IN CASE YOU MISSED
Interested in nearby events? Check out our editor's picks.
You can read our print version here.
Comments
Sign in or become a SMDP member to join the conversation.Sign in or Subscribe